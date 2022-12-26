PAK vs NZ | Babar Azam surpasses Mohammad Yousuf to tally most runs in calendar year among his countrymates

Batting first, when Babar scored the 13th run of his innings, he went past Yousuf’s tally of 2,435 runs, which he amassed in 2006, to become the highest run-getter in a calendar year by a Pakistani. Thus far, he has scored 735 runs in T20Is, 679 in ODIs, and in excess of 1,000 runs in Tests. At the time of writing, he is batting on 139 and is still going strong.