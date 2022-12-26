PAK vs NZ | Twitter consoles returning Sarfaraz Ahmed for missing out on well-deserved hundred after valiantly batting with pain

Opting to bat, Pakistan slipped to 48/3, and then 110/4 at one point. At No. 6, Sarfaraz then walked down to the middle and stitched a magnificent 196-run stand to steady the ship. After reaching his 19th fifty, he was limping for a while and required medical treatment for some time. Everyone thought he might not be able to continue any further with such pain. However, he held on and batted flawlessly until the 86th over of the innings, when he tried to drive Ajaz Patel’s fullish delivery, only to edge it to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.