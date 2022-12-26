More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter consoles returning Sarfaraz Ahmed for missing out on well-deserved hundred after valiantly batting with pain

Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made headlines on Monday.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:42 PM

There have been numerous incidents of players batting through injuries, and in the past, whenever their knocks played key roles in their teams’ rescue, it became more special. Such a gem of an innings came off the bat of Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday during his first Test match after almost four years.

Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made headlines on Monday when his long-awaited return was confirmed by Babar Azam during the toss time of Pakistan’s first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Before the New Zealand fixture, the 35-year-old last played for Pakistan against South Africa in January 2019 and had been sidelined due to the rise of Mohammad Rizwan in recent years. However, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands when his chance to shine with the bat finally came.

Opting to bat, Pakistan slipped to 48/3, and then 110/4 at one point. At No. 6, Sarfaraz then walked down to the middle and stitched a magnificent 196-run stand to steady the ship. After reaching his 19th fifty, he was limping for a while and required medical treatment for some time. Everyone thought he might not be able to continue any further with such pain. However, he held on and batted flawlessly until the 86th over of the innings, when he tried to drive Ajaz Patel’s fullish delivery, only to edge it to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

The way he was batting, many had thought his fourth Test hundred was on the cards to make his return even more special. However, they ended up disappointed as Sarfaraz returned to the pavilion after hitting 86 off 153 balls with the help of nine fours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are in control at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test, courtesy of Babar Azam’s unbeaten 161 which helped them close on 317/5.

