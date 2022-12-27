AUS vs SA | Twitter lauds KG Rabada for almost turning into Mr. Bean by joining enthusiastic MCG crowd with hilarious antics

Today at 1:37 PM
During a passage of dull action on a cricket field, cricketers turning on their charm with hilarious antics always provides a sigh of relief for the spectators. Kagiso Rabada was seen leaving everyone in splits as he engaged the crowd with his actions reminding them of the TV character ‘Mr. Bean’.
After losing the first Test of the series, South Africa are again in a worrisome position as Australia have taken a lead of 386 runs in the first innings by the end of Day 2. The South African bowlers went wicketless on the day except for Anrich Nortje who dismissed Steve Smith. With only one side dominating the proceedings the action was getting dull but Kagiso Rabada’s actions near the boundary line left everyone in splits.
The crowd at the MCG was enthusiastic and they were involved in cheering and booing the players. When Rabada was fielding near the boundary line, he was engaged with the crowd as they started mimicking his actions. The bowler soon started doing some hilarious actions and the crowd followed him with a loud cheer. The incident reminded fans of a comedy Television character Mr. Bean.
Twitterati soon praised the bowler for coming up with some entertainment just when the passage of play was getting dull.
Pied piper in house
How good from Kagiso Rabada 😂 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/RZLfKIlVe7— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2022
Demolished for crowd
Nortje demolished that water! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/kAKraWLPgF— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022
Fans enjoying
Treat to watch fans enjoying so much in test matches ❤️❤️🔥🔥— Ajeet Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@ajeet_ch2022) December 27, 2022
They love test!
Australian crowd amazes me. Its great to see that still people loves test cricket.— Cricket_fan (@beingsolitary) December 27, 2022
Top class!
MCG crowd is top class— Vikram 🏏⚽ (@shortarmpull) December 27, 2022
MCG crowd
MCG crowd loves test cricket— OneMCFC (@SpandanSun) December 27, 2022
So animated!
The crowd at MCG is so animated 🔥😍— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 27, 2022
Really enjoying
Really enjoying the Aussie crowd at the MCG, great sportsmanship and support #proteas #aus #AUSvsSA— Anton Lubowski 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇵🇸🐼 (@antondotnet) December 27, 2022
Machine
The #MCG crowd LOVE Nortje. He’s a machine!!! #AUSvsSA #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/wtk4xdTPJO— CryptoBecks (@B3ckrs) December 27, 2022
Victory road chant!
Sounds like the old Victory Road chant getting a run in the MCG crowd.— W_M_J.\Y 🇦🇷 (@w_m_jay) December 27, 2022
