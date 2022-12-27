More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter lauds KG Rabada for almost turning into Mr. Bean by joining enthusiastic MCG crowd with hilarious antics

Kagiso Rabada wnt wicketless on the second day of the Melbourne Test

(Getty Images)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:37 PM

During a passage of dull action on a cricket field, cricketers turning on their charm with hilarious antics always provides a sigh of relief for the spectators. Kagiso Rabada was seen leaving everyone in splits as he engaged the crowd with his actions reminding them of the TV character ‘Mr. Bean’.

After losing the first Test of the series, South Africa are again in a worrisome position as Australia have taken a lead of 386 runs in the first innings by the end of Day 2. The South African bowlers went wicketless on the day except for Anrich Nortje who dismissed Steve Smith. With only one side dominating the proceedings the action was getting dull but Kagiso Rabada’s actions near the boundary line left everyone in splits. 

The crowd at the MCG was enthusiastic and they were involved in cheering and booing the players. When Rabada was fielding near the boundary line, he was engaged with the crowd as they started mimicking his actions. The bowler soon started doing some hilarious actions and the crowd followed him with a loud cheer. The incident reminded fans of a comedy Television character Mr. Bean. 

Twitterati soon praised the bowler for coming up with some entertainment just when the passage of play was getting dull. 

