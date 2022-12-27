AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschange's extra yards between the wickets culminate into mix-up with David Warner

After wrapping up the South African innings on 189, Australia were in a commanding position in the Melbourne Test at the end of the first session on Day 2. The hosts were on 136/2 at the end of the session with David Warner heading for his century and Steve Smith on a score of 21 runs. The Australian batters looked comfortable right from the start of the day and Marnus Labuschagne might have notched up a fifty or a hundred but a bizarre incident sent him back to the pavilion.