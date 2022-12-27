AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschange's extra yards between the wickets culminate into mix-up with David Warner

Today at 8:57 AM
It sometimes requires a mix-up or an unusual circumstance to dismiss quality batters and Marnus Labuschagne suffered the same fate against South Africa. He ran extra yards while taking a single first and that caught him short of his crease in an attempt to take one extra run on the overthrow.
After wrapping up the South African innings on 189, Australia were in a commanding position in the Melbourne Test at the end of the first session on Day 2. The hosts were on 136/2 at the end of the session with David Warner heading for his century and Steve Smith on a score of 21 runs. The Australian batters looked comfortable right from the start of the day and Marnus Labuschagne might have notched up a fifty or a hundred but a bizarre incident sent him back to the pavilion.
David Warner was facing the third ball of the 19th over by Anrich Nortje and he played the short delivery outside off in front of the covers. Both the batters took a quick single while the fielder missed the throw at the striker’s end and the ball rolled towards the fine leg. While taking the single, Labuschagne ran some extra yards going way past the batting crease.
Warner saw overthrow as an opportunity to take one more run and raced for it immediately. However, his partner was in confusion and it resulted into a big mix-up. He started, stopped, and then dashed towards the other end to extend his stay at the crease. Keshav Maharaj’s throw wasn’t great but Nortje collected it and threw the ball at the stumps.
Labuschagne put in a desperate dive but was still caught short of the crease. From the replays, it appeared that if Labuschagne would have avoided running some extra yards in the start he might have saved himself from getting run out.
Mix up!
December 27, 2022
Dreadful
Dreadful mix up for Australia and Labuschagne is run out! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OlZs2boCnH— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022
No way!
No way man😂 Warner has to wait for Labuschagne to get back to the crease before committing— 🇦🇺 (@samlutd) December 27, 2022
What a man!
Labuschagne sacrificed his wicket for Warner ...what a man !!— 🖤 (@ameye_17) December 27, 2022
Looks worse
Warner made that call for the second run while Labuschagne had his back to him and was 3m past the stumps. Looks worse every time you watch it. #AUSvsSA #BoxingDayTest— Mickey Dee (@WhiplashUnited) December 27, 2022
It was intended
experienced the labuschagne wicket the way it was intended (on a highway in rural victoria, 34C sun bearing down, abc radio crackling in and out of its frequency)— sarah (@sleeplesshockey) December 27, 2022
Noble way
Labuschagne even gets run out in a charming and noble way, what a guy— Jamie Frost (@ospriet) December 27, 2022
Shouted
Labuschagne should have shouted "No Run".— cricatbest™ (@cricatbest1) December 27, 2022
Warner fault
@CricketAus Warner’s fault, Labuschagne obviously had NO intention to run a second.— Bob Akerman (@BobAkerman1) December 27, 2022
Sprint freak!
enough about music I reckon Labuschagne was run out by Warner basically because Warner can sprint way faster and went for two runs when for any non "sprint freak" was Never Two #AUSvsSA otherwise solid start by Aussies sorta— Sam (@BazzaMcDuck) December 27, 2022
