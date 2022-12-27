More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschange's extra yards between the wickets culminate into mix-up with David Warner

Marnus Labuschagne was run out on a score of 14 runs against South Africa in Melbourne Test

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschange's extra yards between the wickets culminate into mix-up with David Warner

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:57 AM

It sometimes requires a mix-up or an unusual circumstance to dismiss quality batters and Marnus Labuschagne suffered the same fate against South Africa. He ran extra yards while taking a single first and that caught him short of his crease in an attempt to take one extra run on the overthrow.

After wrapping up the South African innings on 189, Australia were in a commanding position in the Melbourne Test at the end of the first session on Day 2. The hosts were on 136/2 at the end of the session with David Warner heading for his century and Steve Smith on a score of 21 runs. The Australian batters looked comfortable right from the start of the day and Marnus Labuschagne might have notched up a fifty or a hundred but a bizarre incident sent him back to the pavilion. 

David Warner was facing the third ball of the 19th over by Anrich Nortje and he played the short delivery outside off in front of the covers. Both the batters took a quick single while the fielder missed the throw at the striker’s end and the ball rolled towards the fine leg. While taking the single, Labuschagne ran some extra yards going way past the batting crease. 

Warner saw overthrow as an opportunity to take one more run and raced for it immediately. However, his partner was in confusion and it resulted into a big mix-up. He started, stopped, and then dashed towards the other end to extend his stay at the crease. Keshav Maharaj’s throw wasn’t great but Nortje collected it and threw the ball at the stumps. 

Labuschagne put in a desperate dive but was still caught short of the crease. From the replays, it appeared that if Labuschagne would have avoided running some extra yards in the start he might have saved himself from getting run out. 

