AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Richard Kettleborough turns Lungi Ngidi's 'emergency assistant' helping him to deal with cramps

Richard Kettleborough helped Lungi Ngidi with cramps

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:01 PM

Umpires rarely get involved in the action during a fixture being played between two sides but sometimes they intervene for the good of the players. Richard Kettleborough was involved in a piece of the action in the MCG Test as he assisted Lungi Ngidi when the bowler was struggling with cramps.

Australia dominated on the second day of the Test match against South Africa as they posted a total of 386/3 in the first innings at stumps. David Warner retired hurt on a score of 200 while Steve Smith played a knock of 85 runs. Although the play was dominated throughout by the Australian batters, a few of them struggled with the cramps due to heat. However, the effect was not limited to the Australian side and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi also suffered cramps during the innings. 

During the 89th over of the innings, Ngidi was seen struggling after the first ball of the over. He was soon holding his leg with the difficulties while walking. Soon after, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough intervened in the matter and helped Ngidi to stretch his legs after he lay down on the floor. The helpful act from the umpire was soon praised by the viewers and they shared some words of appreciation for Kettleborough. 

