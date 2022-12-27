AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Richard Kettleborough turns Lungi Ngidi's 'emergency assistant' helping him to deal with cramps

Today at 1:01 PM
Umpires rarely get involved in the action during a fixture being played between two sides but sometimes they intervene for the good of the players. Richard Kettleborough was involved in a piece of the action in the MCG Test as he assisted Lungi Ngidi when the bowler was struggling with cramps.
Australia dominated on the second day of the Test match against South Africa as they posted a total of 386/3 in the first innings at stumps. David Warner retired hurt on a score of 200 while Steve Smith played a knock of 85 runs. Although the play was dominated throughout by the Australian batters, a few of them struggled with the cramps due to heat. However, the effect was not limited to the Australian side and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi also suffered cramps during the innings.
During the 89th over of the innings, Ngidi was seen struggling after the first ball of the over. He was soon holding his leg with the difficulties while walking. Soon after, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough intervened in the matter and helped Ngidi to stretch his legs after he lay down on the floor. The helpful act from the umpire was soon praised by the viewers and they shared some words of appreciation for Kettleborough.
Ouch!
December 27, 2022
Great umpire!
Good guy umpire Richard Kettleborough helping Ngidi out with his cramp #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/WQSY2UXHGO— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2022
Everyone on that!
Now Ngidi and Nortje are cramping up…so it’s not just something for Aussie wimps after too much festive cheer. All this is a bit contagious…I’m starting to cramp up on the sofa #AUSvSA— Mark Coleridge (@ArchbishopMark) December 27, 2022
Ice bath needed!
Ngidi looking for dibs on the ice bath.— Beth watches cricket (@FirstDropBeth) December 27, 2022
Third casualty
Now Ngidi is leaving the field!— SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) December 27, 2022
He's the third casualty of the session!#AUSvSA
Helping
Now Ngidi is cramping up. Umpire helping him out #AUSvSA— Cricket Australia Fan (@CricketAustFan) December 27, 2022
Extreme heat
Even ngidi also off the ground left bowling in the middle of over extreme heat 🤯— Rajesh 🇮🇳 (@RaoRajesh_) December 27, 2022
Favouring everyone!
Richard Kettleborough doing everyone a favour there. I'm not sure there was a single player on the ground who wanted to play another over.— Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) December 27, 2022
Brutal day
A brutal day of "Test" cricket in every sense of the word. Attrition rate for both sides high, with Starc (from yesterday), Warner and Green temporarily at least out of the game, and Ngidi limping off for South Africa. These guys earn every cent they receive...— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 27, 2022
Suffering
@gradecricketer Ngidi suffering from a serious lack of chop out overs elsewhere here, no chop out overs on a 37 degree day..— Terrence Curwen-King (@WirelessCK) December 27, 2022
- Lungi Ngidi
- Richard Kettlebrough
- Australia Vs South Africa
- Australia Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.