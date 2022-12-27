More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Agha Salman’s maiden Test hundred takes Pakistan to 438 in first innings

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Agha Salman batted brilliantly to carry the momentum for Pakistan.

(Getty)

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Agha Salman’s maiden Test hundred takes Pakistan to 438 in first innings

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:29 PM

Agha Salman’s spirited 155-ball 103, coupled with Babar Azam’s 161, helped Pakistan to post a mammoth total of 438 in the first innings in Pakistan’s first Test against New Zealand. For the Black Caps, Tim Southee was the pick of the bowler, taking three wickets on his full-time captaincy debut.

Opting to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, Pakistan closed on 438 in the first innings at National Stadium, Karachi. The platform was set by Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed on Day 1 as the duo stitched a 196-run stand for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan recover from 48/3. While Babar departed on 161 after failing to add anything to his overnight score, Sarfaraz fell after scoring 86 on his first Test match after almost four years.

Coming at No. 7, Agha Salman batted brilliantly to carry the momentum. Despite receiving little support from the lower-order batters and the tailenders, he ended up notching his maiden Test hundred on his sixth match in red-ball cricket. He was the last man to be dismissed by Tim Southee, who is in charge of New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket.

For the Black Caps, Southee did the most damage, claiming 3/69 while the spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell took two scalps each.

Hahaha!

Great total!

Proper batting!

Big day for Salman!

pretty decent!

Great sight!

Salman shining today!

he is the one!

Congratulations!

Big cheers!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down