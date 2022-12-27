PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Agha Salman’s maiden Test hundred takes Pakistan to 438 in first innings

Opting to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, Pakistan closed on 438 in the first innings at National Stadium, Karachi. The platform was set by Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed on Day 1 as the duo stitched a 196-run stand for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan recover from 48/3. While Babar departed on 161 after failing to add anything to his overnight score, Sarfaraz fell after scoring 86 on his first Test match after almost four years.