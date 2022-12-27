PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Agha Salman’s maiden Test hundred takes Pakistan to 438 in first innings

Today at 2:29 PM
Agha Salman’s spirited 155-ball 103, coupled with Babar Azam’s 161, helped Pakistan to post a mammoth total of 438 in the first innings in Pakistan’s first Test against New Zealand. For the Black Caps, Tim Southee was the pick of the bowler, taking three wickets on his full-time captaincy debut.
Opting to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, Pakistan closed on 438 in the first innings at National Stadium, Karachi. The platform was set by Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed on Day 1 as the duo stitched a 196-run stand for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan recover from 48/3. While Babar departed on 161 after failing to add anything to his overnight score, Sarfaraz fell after scoring 86 on his first Test match after almost four years.
Coming at No. 7, Agha Salman batted brilliantly to carry the momentum. Despite receiving little support from the lower-order batters and the tailenders, he ended up notching his maiden Test hundred on his sixth match in red-ball cricket. He was the last man to be dismissed by Tim Southee, who is in charge of New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket.
For the Black Caps, Southee did the most damage, claiming 3/69 while the spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell took two scalps each.
Pak intent in Pak intent in #PakvsEng #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/hqOevr19sC— Arooma 🦋 (@Theory33604348) December 27, 2022
438 is a mammoth total, yes. But quite easy for a team like New Zealand.#PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) December 27, 2022
Pakistan bowled out for 438, they have to thank Agha Salman for that,He explained how to bat with the lower order.#PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ #aghasalman #KarachiTest #TestCricket#WTC2023— Usman Shaikh (@shaikhmohdusman) December 27, 2022
Take a bow, AGHA SALMAN. What a tremendous hundred it has been❤️👏👏— Sheraz Ahmed (@Sheraz_Ahmed16) December 27, 2022
Batting with tail is an art and Salman Ali Agha is an artist. His PSL innings still in my mind. #AghaSalman #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/5XHwLqNykN
Proper knock from #Aghasalman— Wajdan Ali🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Kuttikaminichz) December 27, 2022
Babar Celebrating Salman's Hundred ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GzwdNy70Rz— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 27, 2022
Agha salman cementing his place in PCT for eternity#PakvsNZ #aghasalman#BabarAzam— Thinker 🇸🇦🇦🇷 (@Apkabhai09) December 27, 2022
Man u did it😍#aghasalman #PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Zp4SgPyQ8N— soha (@pct_forlife) December 27, 2022
Maiden Test Hundred For Agha Salman ! 🔥😍— ᴛʜᴇᴘᴄᴛᴠɪʙᴇss🇵🇰 (@Muhamma02151139) December 27, 2022
Well Played Boy ♥️#PAKvNZ #aghasalman pic.twitter.com/G2iEYigMQ6
How good is this #AghaSalman guy? Bravo! 🏏 #PakvNZ #NZvPak— Hassan Nasir (@HassanNasir_) December 27, 2022
