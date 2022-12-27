PAK vs ENG | Twitter trolls Sarfaraz Ahmed for ignoring DRS despite catching inside edge two feet behind Devon Conway

The last ball of that over, bowled by Nauman Ali was a good length delivery that was pitched outside off stump. Conway tried to drive, but the sharp turn off the rough did not allow him before the ball found a thin inside edge off his bat. Sarfaraz, just behind Conway, took the catch and went for an appeal along with Nauman. But the on-field umpire thought otherwise and gave Conway not out. Babar went on to talk with Sarfaraz if the latter was confident enough to challenge the decision, but Sarfaraz did not agree to go upstairs. Unsurprisingly, Twitterati went on to troll Sarfaraz for his terrible judgment at a crucial juncture.