PAK vs ENG | Twitter trolls Sarfaraz Ahmed for ignoring DRS despite catching inside edge two feet behind Devon Conway

Today at 5:05 PM
Certain players take the limelight due to their unique personalities and Sarfaraz Ahmed is one such popular figure among the fans. The 35-year-old took the center stage after grabbing a sharp catch off a faint inside edge from Devon Conway but decided not to challenge the umpire’s not-out call.
On his first Test match after nearly four years, Sarfafaz Ahmed had a memorable outing with the bat against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Karachi. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain showed composure, hitting a crafty 86 to help Pakistan post 438 in the first innings. However, with the big gloves, he had an awful judgment behind the stumps, which might prove Pakistan costly later on.
New Zealand had an excellent start in the first innings, with both Tom Latham and Devon Conway crossing half-centuries at the time of writing to take their side to 120/0 at the end of 35 overs. However, the pair could have broken if Sarfaraz Ahmed managed to convince Babar Azam to go for a review at the end of the 31st over.
The last ball of that over, bowled by Nauman Ali was a good length delivery that was pitched outside off stump. Conway tried to drive, but the sharp turn off the rough did not allow him before the ball found a thin inside edge off his bat. Sarfaraz, just behind Conway, took the catch and went for an appeal along with Nauman. But the on-field umpire thought otherwise and gave Conway not out. Babar went on to talk with Sarfaraz if the latter was confident enough to challenge the decision, but Sarfaraz did not agree to go upstairs. Unsurprisingly, Twitterati went on to troll Sarfaraz for his terrible judgment at a crucial juncture.
PART 1😭😭
December 27, 2022
PART 2😭😭
December 27, 2022
Yessss!
#PAKvNZ— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 (@VlogsShamoeel) December 27, 2022
Good fight 🔙 from New Zealand 🇳🇿 !!!!!
Exactly! He would have asked even if it wasn't out.
I'm Missing Rizwan & His Appeals For Reviews 💔💔💔— ShadabKhanFan (@76Shadab_Fan) December 27, 2022
Rizzy 😭😭😭#PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/UJIr7qqGzv
Hahaha! Leloooo bhaiiii😭😭😭😭😭😭
#PAKvNZ— Samia (@Samia72321159) December 27, 2022
Eik toh wicket le loo yaar. 152 score hone seh pehle. 🙏🙏🙏
no loss yet!
#PAKvNZ— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 (@VlogsShamoeel) December 27, 2022
New Zealand 🇳🇿 is charging on Pakistan 🇵🇰.
Cry left the chat!
yaar wickets lelooooo 😭 #PAKvNZ— Duaa 🇵🇰💗 (@duaa_elahi1) December 27, 2022
Wowwwww!
Poster by young fans at Karachi between Pakistan vs New Zealand 🤣#PakvsNZ #PakvNZ pic.twitter.com/DcrdwcJPdK— CricketFans (@_fans_cricket) December 27, 2022
Not really!
hungry for wickets 🥱🥱 #PAKvNZ— no (@crakckhead) December 27, 2022
God!
Ya Allah We Want NZ All Wickets Earlier!!!🤲😞#PAKvNZ— Haris Mughal (@Haris_BaigM) December 27, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Devon Conway
- Nauman Ali
- Pakistan Vs New Zealand
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.