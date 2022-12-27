Reports | Mickey Arthur likely to return as Pakistan head coach

Pakistan are going through a structural change in recent times after a whitewash at home in Tests against England. Ramiz Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman and Najam Sethi was named as his interim replacement. Also, Mohammad Wasim was replaced as the chief selector by Shahid Afridi in an interim capacity. Now, according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, PCB is keen to bring Mickey Arthur back as the head coach of the national side. It also revealed that the board wants to move on from him.