Reports | Mickey Arthur likely to return as Pakistan head coach

Today at 11:26 AM
According to a report published by ESPNcrcinfo, Mickey Arthur might once again return to the role of Pakistan’s head coach after serving in the position between 2016 to 2019. The report also states that current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq doesn’t want to extend his contract with the Pakistan team.
Pakistan are going through a structural change in recent times after a whitewash at home in Tests against England. Ramiz Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman and Najam Sethi was named as his interim replacement. Also, Mohammad Wasim was replaced as the chief selector by Shahid Afridi in an interim capacity. Now, according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, PCB is keen to bring Mickey Arthur back as the head coach of the national side. It also revealed that the board wants to move on from him.
“The PCB is keen to bring Mickey Arthur back as head coach of the Pakistan men's team, three years after he was refused a contract extension. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq doesn't want an extension when his contract ends next month, and the PCB also wants to move on from him,” the report read.
Arthur coached the Pakistan cricket team between 2016 and 2019. They won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and also rose to the number 1 rank in the T20I rankings during his tenure. However, he was removed after Pakistan’s fifth place finish in the 2019 World Cup. The report revealed that the PCB wants to work with Arthur considering his familiarity with Pakistan cricket and many of the current cricketers.
Arthur is currently working for Derbyshire as their head coach in the English County circuit and his contract will last till the end of the 2025 season.
