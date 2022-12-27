Reports | Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul likely to miss white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home

Today at 9:50 AM
According to a report published by ANI, captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to miss the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka starting in January. The report reveals that Rohit is yet to recover from his thumb injury while Rahul is going to get married during the time frame.
After registering a clean sweep over Bangladesh, India are set to host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. However, the team might miss their key batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul according to a report published by ANI. The report further reveals that Rohit is yet to recover completely from the thumb injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh in December while Rahul is going to get married during the mentioned time period.
“Sources said that Rohit is yet to recover completely from the thumb injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier in December, as per ANI sources in BCCI. KL is going to get married during the time-frame of the series, added the sources,” the report read.
Notably, 2022 wasn’t a very good year for Rohit and Rahul with the bat. Rohit scored 249 runs from eight ODIs with an average of 41.50 while he scored 656 runs in 29 T20Is at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.42. Overall, Rohit scored 995 runs from 40 international innings this year with a disappointing average of 27.63 Also, it was the first time since 2012 when India's captain didn’t score a century.
Rahul has also stuffed a dip in his form and stats do highlight that. He scored 251 ODI runs from 10 matches with an average of 27.88 this year while piled up 434 runs from 16 T20Is with an average of 28.93 with a strike rate of 126.53.
India will host Sri Lanka from January 3 to January 15 for the three T20Is and three ODIs.
