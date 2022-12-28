AUS vs SA | Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney Test with fractured finger

Australia have been dominating the proceedings in the second Test against South Africa after taking a lead of more than 300 runs. The batters looked comfortable but there were instances when Anrich Nortje’s pace and extra bounce troubled them. Cameron Green also was struck on the finger by Anrich Nortje’s delivery and he was forced to retire hurt while batting late on day two. The scans on Wednesday morning revealed that he have a small fracture on the index finger. With the injury, the all-rounder has been ruled out of the Sydney Test.