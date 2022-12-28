AUS vs SA | Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney Test with fractured finger

Today at 9:20 AM
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will miss the Sydney Test against South Africa after he suffered a finger injury while facing the bowling of Anrich Nortje. Also, Green is batting in the first innings of the MCG Test but he will not bowl in the fixture and so the hosts have suffered a blow.
Australia have been dominating the proceedings in the second Test against South Africa after taking a lead of more than 300 runs. The batters looked comfortable but there were instances when Anrich Nortje’s pace and extra bounce troubled them. Cameron Green also was struck on the finger by Anrich Nortje’s delivery and he was forced to retire hurt while batting late on day two. The scans on Wednesday morning revealed that he have a small fracture on the index finger. With the injury, the all-rounder has been ruled out of the Sydney Test.
However, Australia had confirmed that Green will bat if required but won’t ball. The reason behind this is that the injury will not affect his grip while batting but it will be difficult for him to grip the ball while bowling with his right index finger.. Australia coach Andrew McDonald shared the update with SEN and the team decided to send him to bat.
“He’s got a small fracture to that index finger, so bowling looks not a possibility, but he could potentially come back online for batting,” Australian coach Andrew McDonald told SEN on Wednesday morning.
“So that will be assessed this morning depending on the situation and where the game’s at.”
Also, Green’s injury is a big blow for the Australian team as they will be short on bowling options. Mitchell Starc is also carrying an injury on his finger after he got hurt in a fielding effort on the first day. The Sydney Test will start on January 4 and Australia will have to look for a backup all-rounder to replace Green in the team.
