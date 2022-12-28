AUS vs SA | Twitter adores Australian brotherhood as Cam Green celebrates Alex Carey's century

Today at 10:30 AM
It is a common occurrence to see a player celebrating his own achievement but it is one of the most beautiful sights when a player gets happy in his teammate’s achievement. Cameron Green depicted his brotherly bond with Alex Carey by celebrating the latter’s century even before he completed it.
Australia are on top of the proceedings in the second Test against South Africa with a clinical display from the batting unit. The scorecard involved two centurions - David Warner and Alex Carey. Carey played a knock of 111 runs in the match but the team spirit showed by his batting partner Cameron Green became one of the memorable moments of the game.
Marco Jansen was bowling the 133rd over of the innings and Carey played a stroke from backfoot to the right of the cover fielder on the second ball. The ball was played in the gap and the batters had ample opportunity to run three. Carey was on verge of his century as he was playing on 98. However, as soon as both the batters started running for the first run, Cameron Green started celebrating his partner’s ton.
Green lifted up both his hands in the air to display his excitement for the milestone completed by Carey. Twitterati noticed the bonding between the two players and praised Green for his team spirit against South Africa.
See Green!
Cam Green getting around Alex Carey! 🥰 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/m7R1w44gG2— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2022
History created
Alex Carey is the first Australian wicketkeeper in history to score a Boxing Day Test century at the MCG.#AUSvsSA #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/bbOxm8ORbH— CricketFans (@_fans_cricket) December 28, 2022
All in!
From pool faller to a Boxing Day test centurion. Alex Carey has done it all in 2022!!!! #AUSvRSA #BoxingDayTest— Clint Stevens (@clintstevens123) December 28, 2022
Recreate
Someone needs to re-create James Boags' famous pure waters of Tasmania ad but with Alex Carey and the Karachi pool #AUSvSA— Oliver Caffrey (@ollycaffrey) December 28, 2022
Congratulations
Congratulations to the inaugural captain of #Gwsgianta #AlexCarey on his century today in the test versus South Africa. There’s a Giant in all of us! pic.twitter.com/34bpIY39Ti— John Quinn (@JQuinn_01) December 28, 2022
Playing for nation
Playing for nation with inury after 7 wickets down we have seen this before.#RohitSharma𓃵 #camerongreen— . (@ImUtterly_Insan) December 28, 2022
AFL background
Alex Carey has an AFL Background…— TYPEMedia (@TYPEMedia1) December 28, 2022
Incase anyone’s forgotten, Scott Pendlebury has a Basketball background 👀 #AUSvRSA
Aus wickets
What is it about Aus wks and the MCG? Congratulations, Alex Carey #AUSvRSA | #AUSvSA— Ananya Sarkar (@onnonya_tweets) December 28, 2022
Love his simplicity
Loved the simplicity of Alex Carey’s celebration #AUSvSA— GRvTY KNOAFF (@KNOAFF) December 28, 2022
Amazing stuff
Australian batters are doing amazing stuff today, Alex Carey completed his ton and it looks like Australia should declare and bowlers should get up with new ball in hand. #AUSvSA— Manavdeep Singh (@CricvocateManav) December 28, 2022
