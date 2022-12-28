IND vs SL | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to miss Sri Lanka T20Is; Shikhar Dhawan dropped from ODI squad

In the ODI squad, the omission of Shikhar Dhawan has attracted a lot of attention. Since 2021, Dhawan has an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 78.80 for his 985 runs across 28 matches, with five fifties under his name. He recently struggled in the ODI leg in New Zealand, and the question now arises whether he will be part of the Men in Blue squad for this year’s ODI World Cup at home.