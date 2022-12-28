Nepal T20 2022 | Twitter reacts as commentators compare Arju Saud with MS Dhoni for acrobatic glovework and no-look throw at stumps

During the Janakpur Royals innings, Shadab Alam was bowling the ninth over of the innings. Chadwick Walton was falling the fourth ball of the over and pushed it towards offside and the batters tried to sneak a single. Sikander Raza came running to get the ball and take an aim at the stumps. However, his throw was away from the target and wicketkeeper Arjun Saud has to dive to collect the ball.