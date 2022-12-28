Nepal T20 2022 | Twitter reacts as commentators compare Arju Saud with MS Dhoni for acrobatic glovework and no-look throw at stumps

Today at 11:54 AM
Cricketers like MS Dhoni make the difficult task of wicketkeeping look very easy with their insane skills and there are only a handful of such wicketkeepers in world cricket. However, Arjun Saud almost performed a cartwheel and ran out a batter when a throw from the fielder missed the target.
Biratnagar Super Kings and Janakpur Royals locked horns in the sixth match of the Nepal T20 2022. Biratnagar were wrapped up on 140 in the first innings and the opposition chased down the target with five wickets in the hand. Biratnagar lost the game but their wicketkeeper Arjun Saud grabbed the limelight with his top-notch wicketkeeping skills.
During the Janakpur Royals innings, Shadab Alam was bowling the ninth over of the innings. Chadwick Walton was falling the fourth ball of the over and pushed it towards offside and the batters tried to sneak a single. Sikander Raza came running to get the ball and take an aim at the stumps. However, his throw was away from the target and wicketkeeper Arjun Saud has to dive to collect the ball.
However, Saud produced a magical moment with his wicketkeeping pulling off almost a cartwheel and hitting the stumps while both his feet were in the air. The commentators also praised Saud for his insane wicketkeeping skills saying the young lad has made MS Dhoni proud.
Saud pulled of another trick on the last ball of the over when batters were trying to take a double. The wicketkeeper came in the front of the stumps to collect the ball but flicked it from between his legs at the stumps without taking a look at them. The magical glovework from the Nepal cricketer impressed fans and they expressed their sentiments on social media.
Two brilliant pieces of wicketkeeping by Arjun Saud in the same match!
pic.twitter.com/OyXDwo9dIe
NepalT20
Match 6 -Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings
Biratnagar Super Kings: 140-10 (19.5)
Janakpur Royals: 48-4 (10)
#NepalT20 #nepalt20league
100 Up for Biratnagar Super Kings.
BSK: 103-3 after 12.1 overs.
Paudel on 26 and Talat in 13.
Vs Janakpur royals
Biratnagar Super Kings vs
Janakpur Royals को घमासान हेरम ।
यो मन त मेरो बिराटनगरे नै हो । 😉#BSKvsJKR #NepalT20 pic.twitter.com/YDd8wBiFb0
FIVE WICKET HAUL for Lalit Rajbanshi!
Biratnagar Super Kings: 127-8 (17)
L Rajbanshi: 4-1-8-5
🟦🟨 Biratnagar Super Kings have set a target of 141! #nepalt20league #RajaAayoRaja #BSK #NepalT20 pic.twitter.com/NvhnRC4WmU— Biratnagar Super Kings (@BSKnepalT20) December 26, 2022
NepalT20
Match 6 -Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings
- Innings Summary#NepalT20 pic.twitter.com/I8GX61CkSw
What a last ball thriller !
Hard luck Biratnagar Super Kings again.
Yesterday 3 runs short.
Today 16 runs conceded in last over. #BSKvsJKR #NepalT20
NepalT20
Match 6 -Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings
- Match Summary#NepalT20 pic.twitter.com/264yrmX9CZ
Match 6 - Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals
What a thrilling finish, 16 required off last 6 balls and Chadwick Walton smashed 4 0 6 0 4 2 to finish the game for Janakpur. Earlier, Lalit Rajbanshi produced an outstanding spell of 5/8 (4). #NEPALT20 #BSKvJR
