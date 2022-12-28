Russell Domingo steps down as Bangladesh head coach

Today at 1:36 PM
In a recent development, Bangladesh cricket team head coach Domingo Russell has tendered his resignation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Domingo informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday and cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus also indicated that the board wants to move on from Domingo.
Bangladesh seems to be going through a structural change after the recent Test defeat against India in the home series. Head coach Rusell Domingo has resigned from his post on Tuesday after informing the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision. A statement from the BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus immediately after the Dhaka Test further highlighted the fact that the board wants to move on from Domingo as well.
"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions,” Yunus had stated after the game to reporters.
Also, Yunus confirmed that Domingo had sent his registration letter leaving the position of head coach vacant.
“He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect,” he told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.
Domingo started his stint as head coach in September 2019 as a successor to Steve Rhodes. During his tenure, the team won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, registered their first Test win in New Zealand, and an ODI series win in South Africa.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.