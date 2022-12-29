AUS vs SA | So much care in the team, everyone will do anything for each other, gushes Pat Cummins after thumping victory

Pat Cummins showered praise on the world's top-ranked Test outfit Australia after the hosts secured a series triumph over bitter rivals South Africa, with the chance to achieve a perfect home summer with a game to go. Teammate Mitchell Starc echoed the skipper's words, shedding focus on the future.

Australia needed just two sessions on Day 4 to wrap up the three-match Test series against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, despite rain interruptions curtailing play on Wednesday. Temba Bavuma put up a valiant fight with the bat while the hosts suffered a host of injury concerns but in the end, the Kangaroos romped their way to an innings and 182 runs win. Nathan Lyon was the star on the penultimate day as he used the deteriorating pitch to scalp three wickets in the fourth innings and was well aided by Scott Boland's two wickets.

In the press conference after the match, skipper Pat Cummins was all praise for his team as they look set to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in the summer of next year.

"It just speaks volumes for the team at the moment. There's so much care, everyone will do anything for each other so it's in a really good place. All the incredible achievements this week," Cummins was quoted saying by cricket.com.au.

"It's probably the best Test team I've played in, just in terms of how well settled everyone is and how well everyone knows their game plan. In terms of captaining, I don't feel like I have to do much at all."Everyone looks after themselves and I just try to make sure the bus is on time, which the team manager does, and everyone does their thing when they get here."

The hosts have already won all four Tests in the ongoing summer with relative ease, cruising past both West Indies and the Proteas twice each. With the final Test set to begin in Sydney on January 4, the Baggy Greens have the chance to record a rare perfect home summer.

"It's just in a really sweet spot at the moment. We know it's not going to stay like this forever, but we can all kind of sit back and appreciate the place we're in. It's really special and we're having a lot of fun as well, doing it together with some of your best mates," Cummins concluded.