AUS vs SA | Team-first for this group no matter what and doing all that with your closest mates fun place to be, raves Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc showered praise on the Australian team after they wrapped up the second series on the trot with an innings win against the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test. The pacer earned a lot of plaudits for playing despite a severe blow to his finger which has ruled him out of the final Test.

Australia's summer continues to rise the ranks as they sealed a fourth straight win of their home summer with an innings and 182-run humiliation of bitter rivals South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday with over a day's play to spare. The Kangaroos now not only hold the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings but are also on top of the table in the World Test Championship by a considerable margin, making them the favourites to be present at the Lord's to battle for the title in the upcoming summer.

Mitchell Starc, who has been an integral member of the national team that has world domination, was emphatic about the team's achievements over the last two seasons in red-ball cricket including a 4-0 thumping of England in the Ashes earlier in the year.

"It's just a really enjoyable place to be, and I think it's been that way, particularly for the last 18-24 months. It's team-first for this group no matter what, and doing that with a lot of your closest mates is just a fun place to be," Starc was quoted saying by cricket.com.au at the post-match press conference.

The left-arm seamer lauded the team's fighting spirit, citing man of the match David Warner's troubles with cramps during his scintillating 200 under the hot Melbourne sun, as well as Cameron Green's unbeaten 177-ball 51 in the second innings with a fractured index finger.

"Little things along the way, whether it be Greeny coming out with a broken finger, or Joshy (Hazlewood) putting his hand up or Davey (Warner) batting forever in 38 degrees," Starc added.

The pacer, alongside Cameron Green, would be absent from the Sydney Test beginning January 4 having sustained a severe blow to his finger on Day 2. The Kookaburra caught the tip of Starc's middle finger while attempting a catch, dislocating the tip and hurting the tendon. However, Starc returned to the field even as his all-whites became stained with blood, bowling 18 overs in the second innings and taking one wicket.

"It was nice to contribute. I was not overly sure what I could do. It was nice to play a role and contribute," Starc revealed.

The 32-year-old shifted focus to the Border Gavaskar Trophy next year, featuring four Tests in India beginning February 9.

"I think I will be out of action for a few weeks. I have another scan to see how much the damage is. We have the Indian tour coming in, have to get fit for that. Green's injury is a bit worse than mine but I think he will be back quicker. We're playing some good cricket and a lot of big opportunities coming up that are going to be really special for this group," Starc concluded.