AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as angry Mitchell Starc's mankad warning to Theunis de Bruyn triggers 'spirit of cricket' debate again

Mitchell Starc issued a warning to Theunis de Bruyn for leaving the crease too early

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:46 AM

Whenever bowlers dismiss batters at the non-strikers’ end via ‘mankading’ the discussion around the spirit of cricket is triggered with the mode of dismissal often in the firing line. Mitchell Star sparked the debate once again not by dismissing Theunis de Bruyn but by issuing him a stern warning.

With one more day remaining for the Sydney Test, South Africa are in deep trouble as they required more than 200 runs to score to recover the first-innings lead with only three wickets in hand during the second session. Temba Bavuma showed some resistance for the visitors and was fighting a lone battle in the second innings. Australian bowlers were impressive throughout the innings but Mitchell Starc made waves with his actions in the morning session. 

Starc was bowling the 19th over of the innings and Theunis de Bruyn was leaving the crease early at the non-strikers’ end. The Australian left-arm quick stopped his action midway before delivering the fourth ball of the over and de Bruyn was way ahead of the crease at that moment. The bowler got angry with de Bruyn for trying to take unfair advantage and was seen taking a dig at the batter. He didn’t run out the batter but was heard saying ‘stay in your crease, it’s not that hard’. 

The incident spurred a debate around the spirit of cricket and users also got involved in the heated discussion on social media. 

