AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as angry Mitchell Starc's mankad warning to Theunis de Bruyn triggers 'spirit of cricket' debate again

Starc was bowling the 19th over of the innings and Theunis de Bruyn was leaving the crease early at the non-strikers’ end. The Australian left-arm quick stopped his action midway before delivering the fourth ball of the over and de Bruyn was way ahead of the crease at that moment. The bowler got angry with de Bruyn for trying to take unfair advantage and was seen taking a dig at the batter. He didn’t run out the batter but was heard saying ‘stay in your crease, it’s not that hard’.