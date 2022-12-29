AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australian bowlers display clinical performance to register victory by an innings and 82 runs

Today at 10:55 AM
Australia have ensured a series win against South Africa by 2-0 with a win by an innings and 82 runs in the Melbourne Test on Thursday. David Warner scored a double hundred to set up a winning total in the first innings while Nathan Lyon took four wickets across both innings to make that happen.
After registering a clean sweep over West Indies in a two-match Test series, Australia have scripted another series win while playing against South Africa. They have taken the lead of 2-0 in a three-match Test series by beating the visitors by an innings and 82 runs. Australia raced ahead in the match after they put on a dominant display in the first innings posting a total of 575/8 and declared after taking a lead of 386 runs in the first innings. David Warner scored a double century in the first innings while Alex Carey also scored a century to take their side to a mammoth total.
The hosts then bundled out the opposition on 204 and scripted an easy win with bowlers hitting the right areas. Nathan Lyon scalped four wickets from both innings while Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets each. However, Cameron Green did the early damage, registering a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
Great tribute!
The best way to finish this MCG test match, Great tribute to Legend ❤🙏#AUSvSA https://t.co/tQmBb6ETTl— JustMyThoughts (@shaibal_27) December 29, 2022
Steller year
A fitting end to a stellar year for Australian sports 👏🏻 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/xNRM2rV3wq— Anika Wells MP (@AnikaWells) December 29, 2022
Taken out of series
Aussies have taken out the series over South Africa winning 2nd test by an innings & 182 runs 🇦🇺🏏👏👏👏 #AUSvSA @cricketcomau— Sports Results/News (@sportsresnews) December 29, 2022
This is Australia’s 1st home series win over South Africa in over 15 years
Player of match @davidwarner31
Thrashed
2nd Test: Australia thrash South Africa by innings and 182 runs to seal series #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/DDzApuKX3Q— faizi (@s57007270) December 29, 2022
Aren't competitive
The Big Bash has down the drain, despite being given the primary summer month of January. Visiting Test teams aren't competitive. India might have used up their boom cycle of talent pool. It leaves only the Ashes. What a terrible time to get a new TV deal for cricket! #AUSvSA— Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) December 29, 2022
Impressive victory
Australia's impressive victory over South Africa— rana adeel (@ranaade94542539) December 29, 2022
When the going gets tough, David Warner gets going. A dream 100th Test for him#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/tGiZAi7bip
Proper beating
Any loss by an innings is a proper beating. These guys are bringing our country into disrepute.😭😭 #AUSvSA— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) December 29, 2022
Dominating
Australia beat South Africa and won the test series by 2-0. Complete dominating performance by Aussie. Australia won the 2nd test match by an innings & 182 runs.#AUSvSA #SteveSmith— Sportz Point (@sportz_point) December 29, 2022
Defied fractured finger
Cameron Green defied a fractured finger that will rule him out of the Sydney Test next week with an unbeaten half-century at the MCG #AUSvSA— faizi (@s57007270) December 29, 2022
Messed up
This is SA’s last three match test series till 2026. Yup you read right. Test cricket is messed up. #AusvSA— Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 29, 2022
Very pleased
Very pleased with Australia’s crushing victory over South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. I think it’s our first home series win against SA since 2006. #AUSvSA— Sorceror43 (@sorceror43) December 29, 2022
