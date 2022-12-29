AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australian bowlers display clinical performance to register victory by an innings and 82 runs

After registering a clean sweep over West Indies in a two-match Test series, Australia have scripted another series win while playing against South Africa. They have taken the lead of 2-0 in a three-match Test series by beating the visitors by an innings and 82 runs. Australia raced ahead in the match after they put on a dominant display in the first innings posting a total of 575/8 and declared after taking a lead of 386 runs in the first innings. David Warner scored a double century in the first innings while Alex Carey also scored a century to take their side to a mammoth total.