AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australian bowlers display clinical performance to register victory by an innings and 82 runs

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Australia ensured a series win with a scoreline of 2-0 against South Africa

(ICC)

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:55 AM

Australia have ensured a series win against South Africa by 2-0 with a win by an innings and 82 runs in the Melbourne Test on Thursday. David Warner scored a double hundred to set up a winning total in the first innings while Nathan Lyon took four wickets across both innings to make that happen.

After registering a clean sweep over West Indies in a two-match Test series, Australia have scripted another series win while playing against South Africa. They have taken the lead of 2-0 in a three-match Test series by beating the visitors by an innings and 82 runs. Australia raced ahead in the match after they put on a dominant display in the first innings posting a total of 575/8 and declared after taking a lead of 386 runs in the first innings. David Warner scored a double century in the first innings while Alex Carey also scored a century to take their side to a mammoth total. 

The hosts then bundled out the opposition on 204 and scripted an easy win with bowlers hitting the right areas. Nathan Lyon scalped four wickets from both innings while Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets each. However, Cameron Green did the early damage, registering a five-wicket haul in the first innings. 

Great tribute!

Steller year

Taken out of series

Thrashed

Aren't competitive 

Impressive victory

Proper beating

Dominating

Defied fractured finger

Messed up

Very pleased

