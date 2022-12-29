BAN vs IND | Jaydev Unadkat bowled like an experienced pro and it is not easy, remarks R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on Jaydev Unadkat following the latter’s memorable comeback in Test cricket after 12 long years which happened last week in Bangladesh. Unadkat, on his return, took three wickets against Bangladesh to help his side complete a 2-0 sweep in the Test series.

Before the start of the second Test against Bangladesh, India’s Jaydev Unadkat had played his first and only Test in 2010 alongside Rahul Dravid, who is currently working as the head coach of the national side. The Saurashtra captain, riding on consistent performance in the domestic circuit, finally was recalled for the second game after a wait of 12 long years. On his special occasion in Mirpur, he bowled beautifully, claiming 2/50 and 1/17 to help India register a three-wicket victory.

Speaking on his Tamil YouTube Channel in a segment called 'Kutty Story', Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Unadkat for his dedication to the sport and his continuous success in domestic cricket. In 2020, Unadkat led his side by example, picking 67 wickets in red-ball cricket to guide his side to secure the Ranji Trophy title. This year, Unadkat continued his good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign and ended up winning the 50-over competition as well.

"He has been a torchbearer of Saurashtra cricket. If Saurashtra is a powerhouse in domestic cricket, it is because of Jaydev. He was not out in the first innings and second innings I had a feeling he would be not out and hit winning runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

"He posed with the trophy and I told him you could lift this trophy because of the other trophy (Ranji trophy) that you lifted. You completely deserve it for all that you have done for Saurashtra cricket.”

Further, Ashwin highlighted how impressive Unadkat was in the Bangladesh Test, and how consistent he has been in India’s domestic cricket, especially in the red-ball format.

"He bowled like an experienced pro and it is not easy. Everyone will have white ball memory and how well he didn't bowl for Rajasthan and so on. But go and see his red ball numbers," Ashwin added.