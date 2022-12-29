PAK vs NZ | Sharjeel Khan expected to return to Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs after six years

Today at 9:44 AM
Sharjeel Khan, Pakistan’s veteran left-handed opener, is likely to stage a comeback in the ODI squad after six long years when the Men in Green will play three-match series against New Zealand next month. The 33-year-old has been included among Pakistan’s initial 22-member preliminary squad.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday named him among the 22 players for their upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played under National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on January 9, 11, and 13. They have recalled Sharjeel Khan, who last played an ODI in January 2017 against Australia and a T20I in August 2021 against West Indies.
The PCB selectors, led by Shahid Afridi, will announce a 16-player squad for the New Zealand series following the conclusion of Pakistan’s National ODI Championship and during the second Test, which will also be played in Karachi from January 2-6. Along with Sharjeel, Shan Masood, who last played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been picked in the initial list.
Meanwhile, six new players — Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, and Tayyab Tahir — who are yet to make an ODI appearance, have been added to the squad as well. However, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured), and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for their last ODI series against the Netherlands, have been left out.
Pakistan’s 22-member squad for New Zealand ODIs: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain
