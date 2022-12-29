PAK vs NZ | Twitter criticizes Sarfaraz Ahmed after being ‘nutmegged’ by Nauman Ali giving away five penalty runs

Today at 12:42 PM
Cricket and football are two different sports but sometimes, cricketers show their footballing skills to take the limelight. Sarfaraz Ahmed was at the receiving end when he was nutmegged by Nauman Ali before the ball struck his helmet on the ground to award New Zealand five extra runs.
On Day 4 of the first Test in Karachi, New Zealand crossed the 500-run mark in the first innings in reply to Pakistan’s 438. Kane Williamson is still in the middle, batting on 132 at the time of writing along with Ish Sodhi, who is on 27. While Williamson has been in control throughout his stay, Sarfaraz Ahmed did something unfamiliar behind the stumps which attracted a lot of attention.
The third ball of the 160th over bowled by Nauman Ali was down the leg side. Williamson did not try to play it before the ball went through Sarfaraz’s legs to make it look embarrassing. To make matters worse, the ball went on to kiss his helmet which was on the ground before it went to the fence. As a result, New Zealand were rewarded with five penalty runs as per ICC rules.
Since coming to the field, Sarfaraz is having a terrible outing with the big gloves, which includes dropped catches, and misjudgment for DRS calls, among many other things. Undoubtedly, Twitterati were quick to criticize him for his terrible performance on return to Test cricket after four long years.
December 29, 2022
5 penalty runs to Blackcaps after the ball hits the helmet.#PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZpic.twitter.com/7CIai2pZw1— Cricket With Abdullah (@AbdullahBDFan) December 29, 2022
5 penalty runs to Blackcaps after the ball hits the helmet.#PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZpic.twitter.com/Qk50oInVUM— Cricket Master (@Master__Cricket) December 29, 2022
5 penalty runs to New Zealand after the ball hits the helmet 🪖 pic.twitter.com/uuZ7AFi4h3— IPLnCricket | Everything 'Cricket' & #IPL2023 🏏 (@IPLnCricket) December 29, 2022
sarfaraz's game just getting worse worse and worse— Ramsay Snow 🇪🇦 (@tantheta34) December 29, 2022
Not playing sarfaraz was a wise decision made by Babar but people were criticizing ( barking ) him, making allegations as if he had a problem with him. Abb Dekho. Buhat acha ho raha...— 🐥 (@Beybuspaki) December 29, 2022
Taptaan doing wonderful keeping— Adil Mustafa (@ateeb1988) December 29, 2022
plz give them the trophy as a penalty aur yeh km chief selector sahab aur sethi sahab ky mubarak hathon sy kijiyega plz— batool12 (@batool144463681) December 29, 2022
Pak is atleast entertaining Crowd and Audience with this type of comedy 😂😂😂— Parag jani (@Paragjani13) December 29, 2022
Sarfraz ko itni gandi keepering krty phli br he dakhaa hy— Saud (@rockstar_intown) December 29, 2022
