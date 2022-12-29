More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Kane Williamson for silencing his critics with crafty double hundred in Karachi

Kane Williamson silenced his critics with crafty double hundred in Karachi

(Getty)

Fans often appreciate the ‘Fab Four’ for their extraordinary numbers in Test cricket, and Kane Williamson is one of its elite members. However, the 32-year-old was heavily criticized due to his poor run of form lately but the Kiwi stopped all chatter by stroking a fine double ton against Pakistan.

After enduring a lean patch in limited-overs cricket for some time, Kane Williamson finally came back to his good-old form on his return to Test cricket in Karachi. In the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, Williamson, coming in at No. 3, remained not out on 200 to take his side to 612/9 until Tim Southee decided to declare. His 395-ball knock was laced with 21 fours and one six, while Ish Sodhi’s well-made 65 helped them recover from 436/6 in reply to Pakistan’s 438 in the first innings.

It was Williamson’s fifth double-hundred in Test cricket, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s tally of most double-tons by a Kiwi. More importantly, it was a much-needed innings for Williamson himself, who recently stepped down from Test captaincy amidst his poor form.

Immediately after reaching the landmark, all New Zealand players hailed Williamson from the stands for his sublime knock in Karachi, and Twitterati too joined in to congratulate the talismanic batter.

