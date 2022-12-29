PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Kane Williamson for silencing his critics with crafty double hundred in Karachi

After enduring a lean patch in limited-overs cricket for some time, Kane Williamson finally came back to his good-old form on his return to Test cricket in Karachi. In the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, Williamson, coming in at No. 3, remained not out on 200 to take his side to 612/9 until Tim Southee decided to declare. His 395-ball knock was laced with 21 fours and one six, while Ish Sodhi’s well-made 65 helped them recover from 436/6 in reply to Pakistan’s 438 in the first innings.