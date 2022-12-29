PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Kane Williamson for silencing his critics with crafty double hundred in Karachi

Today at 3:29 PM
Fans often appreciate the ‘Fab Four’ for their extraordinary numbers in Test cricket, and Kane Williamson is one of its elite members. However, the 32-year-old was heavily criticized due to his poor run of form lately but the Kiwi stopped all chatter by stroking a fine double ton against Pakistan.
After enduring a lean patch in limited-overs cricket for some time, Kane Williamson finally came back to his good-old form on his return to Test cricket in Karachi. In the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, Williamson, coming in at No. 3, remained not out on 200 to take his side to 612/9 until Tim Southee decided to declare. His 395-ball knock was laced with 21 fours and one six, while Ish Sodhi’s well-made 65 helped them recover from 436/6 in reply to Pakistan’s 438 in the first innings.
It was Williamson’s fifth double-hundred in Test cricket, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s tally of most double-tons by a Kiwi. More importantly, it was a much-needed innings for Williamson himself, who recently stepped down from Test captaincy amidst his poor form.
Immediately after reaching the landmark, all New Zealand players hailed Williamson from the stands for his sublime knock in Karachi, and Twitterati too joined in to congratulate the talismanic batter.
5th double hundred for Kane Williamson, the best in business from New Zealand showing his class. What an incredible player.
Double hundred by Kane Williamson - a superb batting display by the former captain, his 5th double century in Tests!
Most Double Centuries among Fab Four:
7 - Virat Kohli
5 - Kane Williamson
5 - Joe Root
4 - Steve Smith
#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ #TestCricket #KaneWilliamson
Kane Williamson looking at Scoreboard : pic.twitter.com/jS9qXCYMSa
200 for Kane Williamson 🐐🐐🛐
Kane Williamson's last 5 innings against Pakistan in Test cricket:
•139(283).
•129(297).
•21(33).
•238(364).
•200*(393).
5 innings, 727 runs, 181.75 average, 2 Hundreds, 2 double hundreds - Incredible. #NZvPAK
🐐 Kane Williamson " surpasses " Brendon McCullum to top the list of most double hundreds by any Kiwi 🇳🇿 batsmen !!! 🙌🏻
#PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK #KaneWilliamson
OK9 couldn't bear this Kane Williamson masterclass
Records have been made!
- Kane Williamson joins the elite club of who have scored double hundred in consecutive innings against one country.
- Its the 4th consecutive year when he has a double century.
- He has the most 200s for New Zealand.#KaneWilliamson #PAKvsNZ #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/RoJ43BRBJp
