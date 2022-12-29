Rashid Khan to succeed Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan T20I captain

Rashid Khan has been confirmed to return as Afghanistan's captain in the game's shortest format after Mohammad Nabi stepped down following a disappointing World T20 campaign. Rashid welcomed the appointment while acknowledging the responsibility the role puts on him to bring joy to the Afghan fans.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed Rashid Khan as the new captain of Afghanistan in T20 cricket after Mohammad Nabi's chaotic stint that ended with his resignation from the role. This would be Rashid's second time leading the side in T20Is, having enjoyed a brief 7-game stint in 2019 even though the all-rounder already holds the record for being the youngest captain in Test and One Day International cricket history.

The 24-year-old is often regarded as the best T20 player in the world and holds second place among bowlers in the ICC rankings in the format. Rashid's ascendancy to the role was accompanied by huge praise from ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

"Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format," he was quoted saying by NDTV.

Rashid will be taking over following a disappointing World T20 campaign Down Under where rain curtailed their chances of advancing on multiple occasions as they crashed out in the group stages. The debacle was followed by Nabi stepping down citing disagreement with the management and selector in the lead-up to the tournament alongside insufficient preparation.

"Rashid Khan has the experience of leading Afghanistan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation," Ashraf added.

With 74 T20Is and 361 T20s to his, Rahid is already a hugely experienced campaigner at a young age and has been involved with the national team for the last seven years. He expressed confidence in his leadership skills as he prepares for his first assignment as captain in the new stint with a three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates.

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," Rashid said on the appointment.