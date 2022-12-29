SA20 2023 | Harry Brook withdrawn from South Africa league by England Cricket Board

Today at 1:55 PM
In a recent development, England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has withdrawn Harry Brook to manage his workload from the upcoming South Africa T20 league, SA20. ECB informed his franchise Joburg Super Kings and Cricket South Africa(CSA)) about the decision around his unavailability on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings also owns the Johannesburg franchise in the South Africa League. CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development saying the decision is taken considering the workload management of the player.
"Since he plays all three formats, the ECB thinks it is too risky to permit him to play the SA20. We received the communication from the ECB last night. We will have to look for a replacement," Viswanathan revealed according to Cricbuzz.
However, the young English batter might feature in the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England which will be scheduled in the middle of SA20. The series will run from January 10 to February 11.
Also, the decision from the England board will not impact Brook’s availability for the IPL 2023.
