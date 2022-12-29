More Options

WATCH, AUS vs SA | Travis Head's 'birthday special' to catch Khaya Zondo miles away from crease

Travis Head dismissed Khaya Zondo with a stunning fielding effort

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:49 AM

With a rise in fielding standards, the cricketers have been more quick and agile but when they orchestrate a stunning fielding effort on their birthday, the occasion becomes more special. Travis Head scripted such a ‘birthday special’ to dismiss Khaya Zondo while he was trying to sneak a single.

Australia have been going strong in the Melbourne Test against South Africa as the visitors have lost half of their side with more than 200 runs to go for recovering the first-innings lead. The South African batters were continuously losing wickets as they failed to capitalise on the starts. Just when South Africa were 65/3, Travis Head pushed them into deep trouble dismissing one more batter with his acrobatic fielding effort. 

Pat Cummins was bowling the last ball of the 27th over to Temba Bavuma and he played it with soft hands to cover and ran off for a single with freshly arrived Khaya Zondo at the other end. Clearly, it was a risky call as Travis Head was fielding at mid-off. The cricketer decided to celebrate his birthday with a brilliant fielding effort. He came running from the mid-off and performed an under-arm throw while on the dive. The target hit the stumps and Zondo was miles away from the crease, not even in the frame. 

