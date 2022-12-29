WATCH, AUS vs SA | Travis Head's 'birthday special' to catch Khaya Zondo miles away from crease

Pat Cummins was bowling the last ball of the 27th over to Temba Bavuma and he played it with soft hands to cover and ran off for a single with freshly arrived Khaya Zondo at the other end. Clearly, it was a risky call as Travis Head was fielding at mid-off. The cricketer decided to celebrate his birthday with a brilliant fielding effort. He came running from the mid-off and performed an under-arm throw while on the dive. The target hit the stumps and Zondo was miles away from the crease, not even in the frame.