AUS vs SA | Matt Renshaw, Ashton Agar return to Australia squad for Sydney Test

Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been recalled to the Australian Test squad ahead of their third and final Test against South Africa, to be played in Sydney next week. The duo replaces Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, who suffered finger injuries during the recent Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
Australia will make at least two changes at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they aim to complete a 3-0 series victory against South Africa to confirm a place in the World Test Championship final. They won’t have the services of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, who have been ruled out of the third and final Test with broken fingers suffered at the MCG. In their places, Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been added to the 14-member squad.
Renshaw, 26 now, has not played for Australia since the 2018 Test tour of South Africa, while Agar last represented the country in 2017. More importantly, Agar has never played a Test match at home but is now expected to pair with Nathan Lyon as a second spinner for the SCG fixture.
“Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past. He also brings a solid batting component,” national selector Tony Dodemaide said in a statement.
“Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM’s XI tour match against the West Indies. In terms of fast bowlers, it’s a blessing to have Josh (Hazlewood) returning while Lance (Morris) offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill.”
Australia squad for Sydney Test vs South Africa: Pat Cummins (c), Steven Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw
