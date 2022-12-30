AUS vs SA | Matt Renshaw, Ashton Agar return to Australia squad for Sydney Test

Australia will make at least two changes at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they aim to complete a 3-0 series victory against South Africa to confirm a place in the World Test Championship final. They won’t have the services of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, who have been ruled out of the third and final Test with broken fingers suffered at the MCG. In their places, Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been added to the 14-member squad.