Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada shortlisted among ICC Test Cricketer of the Year nominees

In their recent announcement of various awards, ICC has released the list of nominees for the Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 and it includes two Englishmen along with one Australian and one South African cricketer. The list of names was released by the ICC on Friday and it includes Ben Stokes , Jonny Bairstow , Usman Khawaja , and Kagiso Rabada.

Ben Stokes has been awarded the nomination for his performance as an all-rounder and a leader. England registered nine Test wins under his leadership ou of 10 they played in 2022. Also, he contributed to the national side with 870 runs including two centuries and four half-centuries. With the ball, he scalped 26 wickets at an average of 31.19.

Jonny Bairstow has been the biggest benefactor of the attacking template adapted by the English side. He scored 1061 runs from 10 Test matches in 2022 at an impressive average of 66.31 and a strike rate of 76. A golf injury ruled him out of the last few Tests for the national side but the wicketkeeper batter earned his spot in the nominees with his consistent performances.

Usman Khawaja is the next batter to be nominated amongst the list for the Test Cricketer of the Year award with his memorable performances in the middle order and as an opener. He stunned the cricket world with his performance of 1080 runs in 11 matches with an average of 67.50. Also, he has played part in Australia reaching the World Test Championship final.