Hardik Pandya has all the qualities to be a leader, states Kumar Sangakkara

Hardik Pandya made waves in the IPL 2022 as he led Gujarat Titans to a title run in the IPL debut. Pandya was backed after the tournament to be India’s full-time captain in the T20Is and he is the front-runner for the position currently. The all-rounder has been named as a skipper for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Kumar Sangakkara has also shared his views praising the Gujrat Titans captain.