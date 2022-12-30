IND vs AUS | It will be about how our batters can build and bat big on Indian soil, states David Warner

Ahead of the four-day Test series against India scheduled to start in February, David Warner has explained that the onus to win the series against the hosts will be on the batters. Warner further hinted that the Australian team will be pondering upon the option of playing two spinners in the lineup.

Australia have been steamrolling teams on their way in Test cricket recently as clean swept West Indies at home in two-match series and followed it up with a 2-0 lead in the series against South Africa. With the Australian team going through a purple patch in Test cricket they will face India for a four-match series in February next year. Ahead of the series against India, David Warner who played his 100th Test recently said that the onus to script a victory will be on the batters. He revealed that the onus to script a victory will be on the batters and the team will look forward to playing with two spinners on Indian soil.

"We know what we're going to prepare for, they're going to be turning wickets. It's different with the venues, Nagpur and Delhi quite dry, then Dharamsala that time of the year, we've played there, and we probably should have won that Test, we lost that ourselves,” Warner stated to Cricbuzz in an exclusive interview.

"There's going to be times when it's going to be challenging over there, but it's about how our batters can build and bat big as we did in Pakistan. I think with the ball, we're going to do a fantastic job, we've got a world-class spinner in Nathan Lyon and we're going to have to potentially think about playing two spinners.”

Warner has scored 8122 Test runs with an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 71.35. Also, he scored a double century on his 100th Test recently against South Africa. Also, there has been a discussion around the retirement of the 36-year-old. Reflecting on the discussions around his retirement, Warner stated that he still has the hunger and motivation to keep going in red-ball cricket.

"I wish you'd start talking about my age, I don't feel 36. As I said before, I'm running faster than a lot of these youngsters in here so when they catch up to me then I might think about pulling the pin. The extra motivation for me is winning in India, and completely winning a series in England. I've been told by the coach and the selectors they would like me to be there. Obviously, there was a lot of stuff before this series going on in my mind," he explained.

David Warner was banned from leadership duties a few years ago after the sandpaper scandal. However, there have been demands for the lifting of his captaincy ban in recent times. The cricketer’s suspension from the role was continued and there was a lot of drama around the situation. Commenting on the whole sequence of events, Warner stated that the situation takes its toll immensely but a player has to leave it behind before going into the game.

"It takes its toll immensely. And I've got all that happening in the background, and I get a message the night before a Test, these are things you don't want in the back of your mind. And day two, waking up and a lawyer texted about something that has to be spoken about. These are things that you don't want on your mind when you're going to training or go to the game," he revealed.