PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Aleem Dar makes headlines by forcing early stumps for bad light to draw Karachi Test

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:21 PM

Just when fans were excited to see a thrilling end in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, Aleem Dar played spoilsport by checking light multiple times before eventually calling off the day. It forced New Zealand, who had a slim chance to secure a memorable win, to be left frustrated.

The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was dull for the viewers for four days as batters from either side kept their domination throughout their first innings. While Pakistan, batting first, posted 438 before losing all ten wickets, New Zealand piled up 612/9 before declaring. 

However, the fixture became interesting on Day 5, courtesy of Ish Sodhi’s 6/86 that left Pakistan in all sorts of trouble until their lower middle-order batters, including Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel, stepped up to take them to 311/8. Babar Azam then decided to declare, setting New Zealand a target of 138 in the maximum of 16 overs of play.

New Zealand came out with all guns blazing, racing to 61/1 in 7.3 overs to keep themselves in the hunt. However, Aleem Dar, keeping the darkness in the field in mind, decided to check the light numerous times before he finally called off the day in the middle of Mohammad Wasim Jr’s over.

The Twitterati did not like Aleem’s decision to stop the play, especially when there was no warning to Pakistan not to go on with the fast bowlers in tandem.

