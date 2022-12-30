PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Aleem Dar makes headlines by forcing early stumps for bad light to draw Karachi Test

Today at 6:21 PM
Just when fans were excited to see a thrilling end in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, Aleem Dar played spoilsport by checking light multiple times before eventually calling off the day. It forced New Zealand, who had a slim chance to secure a memorable win, to be left frustrated.
The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was dull for the viewers for four days as batters from either side kept their domination throughout their first innings. While Pakistan, batting first, posted 438 before losing all ten wickets, New Zealand piled up 612/9 before declaring.
However, the fixture became interesting on Day 5, courtesy of Ish Sodhi’s 6/86 that left Pakistan in all sorts of trouble until their lower middle-order batters, including Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel, stepped up to take them to 311/8. Babar Azam then decided to declare, setting New Zealand a target of 138 in the maximum of 16 overs of play.
New Zealand came out with all guns blazing, racing to 61/1 in 7.3 overs to keep themselves in the hunt. However, Aleem Dar, keeping the darkness in the field in mind, decided to check the light numerous times before he finally called off the day in the middle of Mohammad Wasim Jr’s over.
The Twitterati did not like Aleem’s decision to stop the play, especially when there was no warning to Pakistan not to go on with the fast bowlers in tandem.
Were almost there!
December 30, 2022
Easy call!
#PAKvNZ— महाराष्ट्रात परत हिंदुत्ववादी सरकार ... (@maharaj_121212) December 30, 2022
Man of the match
Aleem Dar 👎
😂😜😂
12th player
Aleem Dar the 12th player of Pakistan... Made sure that play stops— Rajesh Chandwani (@RajeshChandwa13) December 30, 2022
Just 8 over away
Wth Aleem dar just 8 overs were left 🤷🏻🤦🏻— Swapnil (@Swapnil_viper) December 30, 2022
Saved them
Aleem Dar save Pakistan 😂😅😂😂🤣🤣🤣#PakvsNZ #NZvPAK— It's Raaj (@Rajatbajpai6) December 30, 2022
#
Shameful
Aleem dar saved Pakistan from shameful defeat. #NZvPAK— INVISIBLE MAN (@Invisible2120) December 30, 2022
Again and again!
Umpire Aleem Dar Saved Pakistan From New Zealand— Aryan (@CrazyHitmanFan) December 30, 2022
He Was Checking With Light Meters Again & Again 🤣#NZvsPAK #Cricket
Bad light
Bad Light saved Pakistan from another embarrassing loss this year in test match.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufadaal_Vohra) December 30, 2022
New Zealand almost got the target 🎯 with 77 required in 7-8 overs.#PakvsNZ #NewZealand #PakvEng #BabarAzam #TomLatham #KaneWilliamson
In mood today
He was in the mood today🔥— Jyran⚘ (@Jyran45) December 30, 2022
Umpire saved Pakistan from Tom Latham. @Tomlatham2 🙌 https://t.co/n5hRfkFdkN
Just escaped
Handshakes All around— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 30, 2022
The Test Match gets over with a Draw with NZ requiring 77 from 45 balls but Umpires deemed it too unsafe to continue playing in low light. Tom Latham was going all guns blazing though with 35* (24)
Pakistan escaped #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/RFxEcpJznC
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.