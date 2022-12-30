PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sarfaraz Ahmed gets annoyed after New Zealand’s attempted run-out amidst dead ball chaos

Despite making multiple errors behind the stumps with the big gloves, Sarfaraz Ahmed shone with the bat on his return to Test cricket after four years. In the first Test match against New Zealand in Karachi, the former Pakistan skipper scored 86 in the first innings and has been going strong in the second innings as well, batting on 39 not out at the time of writing. However, among all the strategies to dismiss him, what New Zealand players did with him during the 52nd over of the innings displeased him the most.