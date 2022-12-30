More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sarfaraz Ahmed gets annoyed after New Zealand’s attempted run-out amidst dead ball chaos

Sarfaraz Ahmed shone with the bat on his return to Test cricket after four years.

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sarfaraz Ahmed gets annoyed after New Zealand’s attempted run-out amidst dead ball chaos

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:37 PM

There is a popular term called ‘spirit of cricket’ which often comes into the limelight whenever something unusual happens on the field. The debate was on yet again when New Zealand's keeper Tom Blundell tried to run out Sarfaraz Ahmed after the latter assumed the ball was dead with no shot offered.

Despite making multiple errors behind the stumps with the big gloves, Sarfaraz Ahmed shone with the bat on his return to Test cricket after four years. In the first Test match against New Zealand in Karachi, the former Pakistan skipper scored 86 in the first innings and has been going strong in the second innings as well, batting on 39 not out at the time of writing. However, among all the strategies to dismiss him, what New Zealand players did with him during the 52nd over of the innings displeased him the most.

The second ball of that over was pitched outside the leg stump, which Sarfaraz tried to defend with his boots. The ball deflected off it and went past the stumps before going toward the boundary rope. With no shot offered, Sarfaraz initially thought to take a run, but then realized he should not do that. Assuming it was a dead ball, he was well outside the crease before the throw came from the third-man region to Kiwi wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.

Everything was fine till then. But what Blundell did after that made Sarfaraz angry. Although the ball was still in play unlike what Sarfaraz thought, Blundell, to see the opportunity, tried to run the Pakistani wicket-keeper out. The underarm throw was a bit wide from the stumps, and the replay showed Sarfaraz was in when the ball past the stumps. Yet, the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain went on to complain to on-field umpire Aleem Dar about their doings, and within a few minutes, everything became normal again.

