PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tom Blundell taking sharp bottom-edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed with little self-realization

Usually, cricketers often show their emotions whenever they produce excellent fielding efforts or grab outrageous catches behind the stumps. However, Tom Blundell was left clueless when he caught a bottom edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed, his valiant effort good enough to leave him stunned.
On Day 5 of the first Test match against New Zealand, Pakistan were in a spot of bother until Sarfaraz Ahmed came to bat at No. 6 and steadied the ship along with Imam-ul-Haq. They were down to 100/4 before Sarfaraz’s superb 53 helped them stitch an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket to take the match to a potential draw. However, the way the Pakistani wicketkeeper was dismissed in the 64th over by Ish Sodhi attracted a lot of attention.
Though, it was not Sarfaraz who took the center stage this time. The third ball, which was pitched outside off stump and was turning away, saw an attempted cut from the batsman, only to find a thin bottom edge. Tom Blundell behind the stumps made no mistake and took an excellent catch with his big gloves. While Sodhi was celebrating soon after the dismissal alongside the other Kiwi fielders, Blundell had no clue about the edge and was seen slowly moving towards the bowler. Sarfaraz too did not take much time to leave the crease, as he was well aware of the nick he had had.
Twitterati was quick to comment on Blundell’s reaction immediately after taking Sarfaraz’s catch.
No realisation!
December 30, 2022
Well played
Not an innings I want from Sarfaraz but very well played, Imam it's up to you now.❤️#PAKvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed— Tauqeer Mushtaq Ahmad (@Aijqeer) December 30, 2022
Back to back
Now that's how you make a comeback!— Psycho🖤 (@sudais_Kohli17) December 30, 2022
Back-to-back Test fifties for Sarfaraz Ahmed 👏 #NZvsPAK #SarfrazAhmed pic.twitter.com/rA432xqJfJ
Falls shortly after
ESPNcricinfo: He falls shortly after, but it's back-to-back Test fifties for Sarfaraz Ahmed 👏 #PAKvNZ— Omar Aziz (@omareziz) December 30, 2022
Solid comeback
Loose shot from #SarfarazAhmed, could have easily left it. Nevertheless a solid comeback to Team Pakistan for the former captain.#PAKvsNZ #KarachiTest— Hussain Afzal (حسین افضل) (@Hussainafzal_) December 30, 2022
Much needed
Sarfaraz Ahmed departs after yet another fifty against New Zealand.— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 30, 2022
New Zealand gets the much-needed breakthrough. #NZvsPAK
Reminder
Gentle reminder: It's because of Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan is playing for a draw.— Wanderer (@Ahmeds4ys) December 30, 2022
Long to draw
In my opinion Pakistan have to bat all day long to draw otherwise new Zealand is winning this match . But hope for the best #Babar #Pakvnz #WeStandWithShahidAfridi #Cricket #SarfarazAhmed— Ali (@CricketThings21) December 30, 2022
Very next ball
Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his second consecutive fifty but lost a wicket on the very next ball 💔#PakvNz pic.twitter.com/SMFYcHT5bn— Tanveer Hassan (@tanveerspeaks_) December 30, 2022
How to lose?
How you lose a wicket on that type of a delivery after scoring a 50?#SarfarazAhmed #PAKvNZ— Najam Sahibzada (@SMNajam) December 30, 2022
