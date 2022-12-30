PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tom Blundell taking sharp bottom-edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed with little self-realization

Though, it was not Sarfaraz who took the center stage this time. The third ball, which was pitched outside off stump and was turning away, saw an attempted cut from the batsman, only to find a thin bottom edge. Tom Blundell behind the stumps made no mistake and took an excellent catch with his big gloves. While Sodhi was celebrating soon after the dismissal alongside the other Kiwi fielders, Blundell had no clue about the edge and was seen slowly moving towards the bowler. Sarfaraz too did not take much time to leave the crease, as he was well aware of the nick he had had.