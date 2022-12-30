More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tom Blundell taking sharp bottom-edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed with little self-realization

Tom Blundell had no idea when he took a smart bottom edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:56 PM

Usually, cricketers often show their emotions whenever they produce excellent fielding efforts or grab outrageous catches behind the stumps. However, Tom Blundell was left clueless when he caught a bottom edge off Sarfaraz Ahmed, his valiant effort good enough to leave him stunned.

On Day 5 of the first Test match against New Zealand, Pakistan were in a spot of bother until Sarfaraz Ahmed came to bat at No. 6 and steadied the ship along with Imam-ul-Haq. They were down to 100/4 before Sarfaraz’s superb 53 helped them stitch an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket to take the match to a potential draw. However, the way the Pakistani wicketkeeper was dismissed in the 64th over by Ish Sodhi attracted a lot of attention.

Though, it was not Sarfaraz who took the center stage this time. The third ball, which was pitched outside off stump and was turning away, saw an attempted cut from the batsman, only to find a thin bottom edge. Tom Blundell behind the stumps made no mistake and took an excellent catch with his big gloves. While Sodhi was celebrating soon after the dismissal alongside the other Kiwi fielders, Blundell had no clue about the edge and was seen slowly moving towards the bowler. Sarfaraz too did not take much time to leave the crease, as he was well aware of the nick he had had.

Twitterati was quick to comment on Blundell’s reaction immediately after taking Sarfaraz’s catch.

