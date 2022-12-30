Reports | Rishabh Pant hospitalised after getting involved in fatal car accident

As per some media reports, Pant’s car collided with the divider and caught fire after the collision. The accident was so brutal that Pant had to break the car’s glass to get out. He has sustained injuries on his head, and legs and burns on the back. National Cricket Academy(NCA) chief VVS Laxman tweeted on social media that Pant is now out of danger and he is praying for the speedy recovery of the wicketkeeper batter.