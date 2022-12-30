More Options

Reports | Rishabh Pant hospitalised after getting involved in fatal car accident

Rishabh Pant has got injured in a car accident

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:03 AM

In a recent development, Rishabh Pant was hospitalised after being severely injured in a fatal car accident while returning home from Delhi on Friday. The India star was first admitted to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee but now he has been referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for recovery.

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident while returning to his home from Delhi and has been admitted to the hospital for further recovery. The accident took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. As per initial information by Indian Express, the cricketer was first admitted to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee but now he has been referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. 

As per some media reports, Pant’s car collided with the divider and caught fire after the collision. The accident was so brutal that Pant had to break the car’s glass to get out. He has sustained injuries on his head, and legs and burns on the back. National Cricket Academy(NCA) chief VVS Laxman tweeted on social media that Pant is now out of danger and he is praying for the speedy recovery of the wicketkeeper batter. 

Pant was not part of the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning next year. Also, he was going to head to the National Cricket Academy, for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February. 

