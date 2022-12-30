Sikandar Raza one of four nominated by ICC for Sir Garfield Sobers Player of the Year Trophy 2022

Perhaps the most surprising nominee is Sikandar Raza, given few players from outside the top eight are able to scale the heights the all-rounder has in 2022 at the age of 37. The veteran burst to life in ODIs, with two centuries against Bangladesh and one against the formidable India team, ending up with an astonishing 1,380 runs and 33 wickets in 39 matches across formats in the calendar year. To add to it, he was one of the standout players at the World T20 be it with the bat or the ball. Ending with an economy of 6.13 and a strike rate of 150-plus in T20Is in 2022, Raza's memorable spell worth three wickets in the death against Pakistan earned his side a famous win while defending a low total of 131.