Women’s T20 Tri-series | Stafanie Taylor returns to West Indies squad for series against India, South Africa

Stafanie Taylor will return for the West Indies in their upcoming T20I tri-series against India and South Africa. The 31-year-old has recovered from an injury that kept her out of home internationals against England, while Britney Cooper has also been named to strengthen their batting unit.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Friday picked a 16-member squad for women to play in a T20I Tri-Series against South Africa and India in East London, to be played between January 19 and February 2 as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
There, the West Indies Women will play at least four matches, two each against hosts South Africa and India. After that, the top two teams will go up against each other in the Tri-Series Final at Buffalo Park on February 2.
The highlights of the squad were the returns of Stafanie Taylor and Britney Cooper, who were not in the mix for a while. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have also returned to the roster after successfully recovering from injuries to form a potent pace attack. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews will continue to lead the side.
“The selection panel has named a squad that we believe has the talent and experience to compete against India and South Africa. The squad sees the return of Stafanie Taylor who missed the recent series against England due to injury and Britney Cooper, the middle order batter who last played against South Africa Women in September 2021,” lead Selector Ann Browne-John said in a statement.
“Our batting in the most recent series was less than par against a very good England bowling attack. We believe that with the return of some experienced batters, they will the able to support captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also return after injury and will fortify the pace attack with Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Aaliyah Alleyne.”
West Indies will begin the series on January 21 against South Africa, scheduled to be played at Buffalo Park, East London.
West Indies squad for women's tri-series: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams
