CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

Whenever Dewald Brevis comes to bat, his strokeplay and bat swing remind spectators of AB de Villers, a player he has admitted to idolising since his childhood. However, on Monday, the 19-year-old left even his idol behind in terms of breaking records in T20 cricket. Against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, Brevis took 35 balls to reach the hundred, and 52 balls to get to 150 before returning to the pavilion after scoring 162 off just 57 balls.