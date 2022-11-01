CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

Today at 12:49 PM
Similar to how AB de Villers used to take the world by storm, Dewald Brevis, South Africa’s 19-year-old batting sensation, showed his range of shots in the CSA T20 Challenge against Knights on Monday. With 26 boundaries, Brevis, fondly known as ‘Baby AB’, hit the quickest 150 in T20 history.
Whenever Dewald Brevis comes to bat, his strokeplay and bat swing remind spectators of AB de Villers, a player he has admitted to idolising since his childhood. However, on Monday, the 19-year-old left even his idol behind in terms of breaking records in T20 cricket. Against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, Brevis took 35 balls to reach the hundred, and 52 balls to get to 150 before returning to the pavilion after scoring 162 off just 57 balls.
In the process, Brevis became the fastest to slam 150 in T20s, breaking Chris Gayle’s previous record of achieving the feat in 53 balls during his 175 not out in IPL 2013. He also became the youngest from the country to notch the three-digit mark, surpassing Quinton de Kock’s feat when he hit a ton while aged 20 years and 67 days old in 2013.
Riding on Brevis' knock, the Titans piled up 271/3 before restricting the Knights to 230/9 to register a 41-run victory. Twitterati, as well as AB de Villers, did not hold back to praise Brevis after the latter's explosive knock made headlines on Monday.
•5th fastest t20 hundred ever (35 balls)
•fastest Csa t20 100
Dewald Brevis. No need to say more— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022
Dewald Brevis smashed 162 runs from 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

Third highest score in T20 history.
Hang this Dewald Brevis no-look six in the Louvre— Nqobile Ndlovu (@CashNSport) October 31, 2022
Dewald Brevis scores a 150 in just 52 balls with 12 fours and 13 sixes.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2022
Next T20 World Cup, South Africa possibly coming with...— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 31, 2022
Quinton de Kock
Dewald Brevis
Rilee Rossouw
Aiden Markram
David Miller
Tristan Stubbs#T20WorldCup
Remember the name - Dewald Brevis. pic.twitter.com/W2E82UE6LR— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 31, 2022
Dewald Brevis mad knock - 162(57) pic.twitter.com/OEVnTDUMR5— MJ🍳 (@mjnotout) October 31, 2022
Dewald Brevis 35 balls hundred.— Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 31, 2022
Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under serious pressure for the next 15+ years.— Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) October 31, 2022
