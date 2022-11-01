 user tracker image

More Options

CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Brevis plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

(IPL)

CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:49 PM

Similar to how AB de Villers used to take the world by storm, Dewald Brevis, South Africa’s 19-year-old batting sensation, showed his range of shots in the CSA T20 Challenge against Knights on Monday. With 26 boundaries, Brevis, fondly known as ‘Baby AB’, hit the quickest 150 in T20 history.

Whenever Dewald Brevis comes to bat, his strokeplay and bat swing remind spectators of AB de Villers, a player he has admitted to idolising since his childhood. However, on Monday, the 19-year-old left even his idol behind in terms of breaking records in T20 cricket. Against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, Brevis took 35 balls to reach the hundred, and 52 balls to get to 150 before returning to the pavilion after scoring 162 off just 57 balls.

In the process, Brevis became the fastest to slam 150 in T20s, breaking Chris Gayle’s previous record of achieving the feat in 53 balls during his 175 not out in IPL 2013. He also became the youngest from the country to notch the three-digit mark, surpassing Quinton de Kock’s feat when he hit a ton while aged 20 years and 67 days old in 2013.  

Riding on Brevis' knock, the Titans piled up 271/3 before restricting the Knights to 230/9 to register a 41-run victory. Twitterati, as well as AB de Villers, did not hold back to praise Brevis after the latter's explosive knock made headlines on Monday.

He turned on his beast mode

AB knew 

More to come

Hang it

Unbeliveable

Damn

No one can forget him

Pure madness

Just wow

Albie is fan of "baby AB"

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down