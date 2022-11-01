ICC World T20 | Twitter questions Kane Williamson’s honesty after his spectacular attempted diving catch goes in vain

Today at 2:17 PM
In the era of technology, cricketers sometimes hide and pull a fast one despite knowing the truth while making efforts to catch or save some runs. However, while Kane Williamson is often considered to be an ‘honest’ player, his honesty was called into question when he ‘claimed’ a dropped catch.
After scoring 24 off the first four overs against New Zealand on Tuesday, England shifted gears to take 15 runs off the fifth, bowled by Tim Southee. It forced New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to bring Mitchell Santner into the sixth over.
The ploy almost worked as Santner’s third ball, which was short and was spinning away from Jos Buttler, outfoxed the Englishman. The England captain did not read the pace of the ball, resulting in miscuing it towards extra cover. The ball was going away from Williamson, who placed himself at short extra cover. The Kiwi ran backwards and dived as much as he could to get to the ball, and it seemed he was successful to do that in real-time.
After watching Williamson’s outstanding effort, Buttler initially thought his innings came to an end and began to walk off the field. However, the on-field umpires told him to stop as they wanted to double-check whether Williamson had taken the catch cleanly or not. Then the replay on the big screen showed the ball touched the ground when Williamson tried to grab that. As a result, the third-umpire changed the decision to not out.
Though Williamson was not sure about the catch, and he told the umpires he had no idea whether it was clean or not. Yet, the Twitterati came up to question his honesty, as the Kiwi skipper is known for being a ‘good boy’ of the sport.
