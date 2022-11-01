 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler's resurgence drives England to 20-run win over New Zealand

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:03 PM

Jos Buttler has finally returned to his good old form, smashing a blistering 47-ball 73 against New Zealand on Tuesday to help his side register a 20-run victory at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Riding on Buttler's knock, England posted 179/6 batting first before restricting New Zealand to 159/6.

Glenn Phillips’ 36-ball 62 was not enough for New Zealand as they suffered a 20-run defeat against England on Tuesday in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Kiwis finished with 159/6 after being set 180 to chase, although they remained at the top of Group 1 due to a better net run rate. Kane Williamson scored 40 runs, but he took 40 balls to get there before losing his wicket. The others made little impact to get the job done, courtesy of a disciplined English bowling display, led by Sam Curran.

By taking 2-33, Chris Woakes gave the support Curran required while Mark Wood and Ben Stokes were the other Englishman who picked up at least a wicket.

Earlier in the game, Jos Buttler’s 47-ball 73 had taken England to 179/6 after they won the toss and opted to bat. Buttler forged a 81-run opening-wicket stand with Alex Hales (52 off 40 balls) to set the platform, and Liam Livingstone’s breezy 14-ball 20 helped them post a challenging total. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner bowled impressively, conceding 48 runs from their combined eight overs for two wickets while the pacers – Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson – went for more than 10 runs an over.  

