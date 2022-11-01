ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler's resurgence drives England to 20-run win over New Zealand

Glenn Phillips’ 36-ball 62 was not enough for New Zealand as they suffered a 20-run defeat against England on Tuesday in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Kiwis finished with 159/6 after being set 180 to chase, although they remained at the top of Group 1 due to a better net run rate. Kane Williamson scored 40 runs, but he took 40 balls to get there before losing his wicket. The others made little impact to get the job done, courtesy of a disciplined English bowling display, led by Sam Curran.