ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka trudge past Afghanistan by six wickets

Today at 1:31 PM
Sri Lanka managed a comfortable victory against Afghanistan on Tuesday thus giving themselves a much-needed boost in the path to qualification for the knockout s. Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball, scalping three wickets while Dhananjaya de Silva's clinical knock sealed the game's fate.
Sri Lanka were tidy and disciplined throughout the Super 12 fixture against Afghanistan at the Gabba on Tuesday which proved to be more than enough to trump over their continental rivals. Set to chase a paltry 145, the Lions batters dug in deep initially before breaking the shackles in the second half of their innings to get home with six wickets and nine balls to spare.
Afghanistan started out well and at one stage looked set for a score of around 170 at one stage, having eight wickets in hand with as many overs to go and the score reading 90. However, Wanindu Hasaranga put in the screws and with some brilliant spin bowling came away with figures of 4-0-13-3, ensuring a mini-Afghan collapse that kept them from fulfilling their potential.
In response, the Lions stuck to their plan despite being put under pressure early on with the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the second over. The top order slowly chipped away at the score and then once the foundation was set, Dhananjaya de Silva took the freedom to put the final nail in Afghanistan's coffin, ending unbeaten on 66 off 42 deliveries.
Sri Lanka now need to win their final game against England and hope for either of the nations from Down Under to falter to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the semis.
Thats fairplay
November 1, 2022
Dead ball
November 1, 2022
Well played
Finished with his classy cover drive 🔥🔥🔥 well played @dds75official ❤️❤️— Sarfan Akram (@SarfanAkram) November 1, 2022
Good come back @Wanindu49 you are our hero always ❤️❤️#SLvsAFG #T20WorldCup2022
Defeated
Sri Lanka have defeated Afghanistan!— Younus Basheer (@Younus__Bashir) November 1, 2022
Afghanistan officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup. #T20WorldCup #SLvsAFG
Exceptional
So SL win without the bowling all rounder 😂— Nilanga Fernando (@FernandoNilanga) November 1, 2022
The badminton 🏸 lad #srilanka #T20WorldCup #SLvsAFG
Champions
Well Played Boys ❤️🔥🤞— SupunKaushalya 🇱🇰 ❤ (@SupunKaushaly12) November 1, 2022
SL beasts Afghanistan by 6 Wickets
Yahh We are the Asian Champions 🇱🇰 #SLvsAFG #T20WorldCup2022
Great knock
Dhananjaya de Silva 66*(42), 6 fours, 2 sixes.— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) November 1, 2022
Brilliant knock this. #SLvsAfg
Hope get to semis
Well done boys 🇱🇰! Good win! Let’s win against England now and hope that takes us to semi!— Ulfath Uwais (@UlfathUwais) November 1, 2022
Great game by Hasaranga & Dhananjaya! #SLvsAFG #SriLanka #T20WorldCup2022
Victory
Quality knock from DDS.@Wanindu49 rises to occasion.— alekhaNikun (@nikun28) November 1, 2022
2nd victory for @OfficialSLC
AFG batter didn't convert the starts.#SLvsAfg #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter
Recovered something
Dhananjayaaaaaaaaaaa #SlvsAfg— Venkatesh (@D11_Venkydhoni) November 1, 2022
No hopes but recovered something
