ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Gulbadin Naib's makes heads 'roll' with ridiculous strategy to avoid run-out

Gulabdin Naib was left embarrassed after a humiliating run-out

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:23 AM

Desperation can cause chaos, amusement and great innovation, or lead to severely embarrassing scenes. Gulabdin Naib, unfortunately, became a part of the latter tribe on Tuesday after he tried to jump and roll his way to the crease having lost balance but could only manage a humiliating run-out.

Afghanistan’s stable start to the innings against Sri Lanka meant they had the stage set for a blockbuster finish to the first innings, especially considering the great firepower they possess in their ranks in the middle order. However, things ‘tumbled’ for them quite drastically in the death overs, with Gulabdin Naib’s wicket perfectly summarising the Afghanis’ desperate struggle for runs.

In the 18th over, Afghanistan were 127/4 and Maheesh Theekshana tightened the screws on them brilliantly to limit the leakage of runs. The batsmen were thus forced to add to their tally by eking out risky doubles, a tactic that cost them dearly on the second ball of the over but ensured that the moment it produced would be enshrined in every cricket bloopers’ compilation to ever come henceforth.

A slow delivery on the pads was pushed towards mid-wicket by Nabi and his batting partner Naib urged to take another lap, only to be sounded a stern no by the skipper. Stranded in the middle of the pitch, Naib tried to turn around in a rush but in the process lost his balance and slipped over. With his bat no longer in his grasp and the batter reeling on his knees, Naib desperately attempted to take off towards the crease only to stumble. Clearly gripped by panic, the all-rounder in a confusing moment started rolling sideways towards the crease, a strategy that was never going to get him anywhere.

The absurd decision by Naib allowed keeper Kusal Mendis to comfortably collect the ball and earn Sri Lanka a crucial wicket as the Afghan was seen slowly rolling into the frame, providing great amusement. The Twitteratti was quick to recognize the ridiculousness of the unique incident and took to social media to vent their surprise.

