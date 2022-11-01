ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Gulbadin Naib's makes heads 'roll' with ridiculous strategy to avoid run-out

A slow delivery on the pads was pushed towards mid-wicket by Nabi and his batting partner Naib urged to take another lap, only to be sounded a stern no by the skipper. Stranded in the middle of the pitch, Naib tried to turn around in a rush but in the process lost his balance and slipped over. With his bat no longer in his grasp and the batter reeling on his knees, Naib desperately attempted to take off towards the crease only to stumble. Clearly gripped by panic, the all-rounder in a confusing moment started rolling sideways towards the crease, a strategy that was never going to get him anywhere.