ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rashid Khan ‘assaulting’ teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi after intense death stares

However, their talisman Rashid Khan was of the stern opinion they should have earned that second wicket a tad earlier as was evident in his actions at the Gabba on Thursday. Coming into the attack on the eighth over of the innings, the spinner was cut towards backward point on the second ball of the over by Kusal Mendis. The Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman rushed for a single providing a window of opportunity for Afghanistan to effect a run-out, only for Fazalhaq Farooqi to fumble when collecting the white Kookaburra and letting it go to waste.