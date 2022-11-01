Twitter backs BCCI selectors on Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion following dismal batting straight after cryptic Instagram story

Prithvi Shaw was in the limelight on Tuesday during their match against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking place at the Eden Gardens. However, the 22-year-old departed cheaply, scoring two runs off just five balls after coming to chase 167. He was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya in the second over when he nicked the bowler to wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson.