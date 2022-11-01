Twitter backs BCCI selectors on Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion following dismal batting straight after cryptic Instagram story

Today at 7:03 PM
After India’s squad announcement for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tours on Monday, many players came out with cryptic social media posts regarding their exclusion. Among them, Prithvi Shaw was the one who did the first, but he made little impact for Mumbai the day after at the SMAT 2022.
Prithvi Shaw was in the limelight on Tuesday during their match against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking place at the Eden Gardens. However, the 22-year-old departed cheaply, scoring two runs off just five balls after coming to chase 167. He was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya in the second over when he nicked the bowler to wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson.
Many had expected something big was coming off Shaw’s bat on Tuesday after his cryptic Instagram story, where he shared a picture of Shirdi Shai Baba captioning “Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA” went viral following his snub from India’s upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh. Twitterati, however, supported the BCCI’s decision on Shaw after seeing him throwing his wicket away against Saurashtra.
November 1, 2022
We call Chutman Gill a minnow basher, But Prithvi shaw is equally a minnow basher that too in domestic... Plays like Bradman against Asaam, Mizoram type teams.— Dayum (@Dayum_Cricket) November 1, 2022
How good is this Mumbai line-up for a domestic team— Sudhanshu (@sudshud) November 1, 2022
Prithvi Shaw 💔 #MUMvSAU #SyedMushtaqAliT20— Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) November 1, 2022
You broken my man @chetans1987— Harvey Dent (@Harveydent3003) November 1, 2022
Prithvi Shaw dismissed for just 2 in the Quarter Finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 1, 2022
Prithvi shaw out for 2 runs 😢— Ken Miles (#TeamPilloyal) (@kiranreddy__k) November 1, 2022
Not selecting @PrithviShaw is ridiculous @BCCI.— NaN98 (@ramaravi1231) November 1, 2022
@BCCI why u r not selecting Prithvi Shaw .... compare to others like KL Rahul he is Best ...— Dilli Prasadbandi (@d_prasadbandi) November 1, 2022
Just wondering what #PrithviShaw need to do, to find a place in #Indian squad#CricketTwitter— Ritika Sanwal (PAHADAN) #Uttarakhand (@RitikaSanwal) November 1, 2022
