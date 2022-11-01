 user tracker image

More Options

Twitter backs BCCI selectors on Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion following dismal batting straight after cryptic Instagram story

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Shaw did not score much against Saurashtra in SMAT 2022.

(IPL)

Twitter backs BCCI selectors on Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion following dismal batting straight after cryptic Instagram story

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:03 PM

After India’s squad announcement for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tours on Monday, many players came out with cryptic social media posts regarding their exclusion. Among them, Prithvi Shaw was the one who did the first, but he made little impact for Mumbai the day after at the SMAT 2022.

Prithvi Shaw was in the limelight on Tuesday during their match against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking place at the Eden Gardens. However, the 22-year-old departed cheaply, scoring two runs off just five balls after coming to chase 167. He was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya in the second over when he nicked the bowler to wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson.

Many had expected something big was coming off Shaw’s bat on Tuesday after his cryptic Instagram story, where he shared a picture of Shirdi Shai Baba captioning “Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA” went viral following his snub from India’s upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh. Twitterati, however, supported the BCCI’s decision on Shaw after seeing him throwing his wicket away against Saurashtra.

Shaw departs

Pretty sad

Too good

Gone

Heartbreak

Huge blow

Sakariya gets him

Now you know the reason

He is not

Play really well

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down