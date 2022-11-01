WATCH | Virat Kohli coaches KL Rahul how to tackle extra bounce of Australian pitches

The batter looks determined to score big against the Tigers to inspire his side to victory and has thus been putting in the hard yards at the nets. During one such session, Virat Kohli was recorded keenly observing his teammate’s batting technique alongside Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff. Dissatisfied with the opener’s approach, Kohli advised Rahul to change his stance so that he could play the pull shots with more elevation. Rahul seemed to eagerly heed the advice before continuing his nets session.