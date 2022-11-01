WATCH | Virat Kohli coaches KL Rahul how to tackle extra bounce of Australian pitches

Today at 1:27 PM
When players are having rough patches, teammates often step up to help them improve and get back into their groove. India’s vice-captain KL Rahul is having a miserable World Cup in Australia, and Virat Kohli took the onus of helping him out at a net session ahead of the Bangladesh fixture.
While coming out to open the innings, KL Rahul is yet to reach double digits for India in three attempts so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old could only manage scores of 9, 9, and 4, but will be keen to get back to his usual best when India take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on October 2.
The batter looks determined to score big against the Tigers to inspire his side to victory and has thus been putting in the hard yards at the nets. During one such session, Virat Kohli was recorded keenly observing his teammate’s batting technique alongside Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff. Dissatisfied with the opener’s approach, Kohli advised Rahul to change his stance so that he could play the pull shots with more elevation. Rahul seemed to eagerly heed the advice before continuing his nets session.
