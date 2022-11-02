ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Regis Chakabva gifts lifeline to walking-off Bas de Leede with hilarious triple fumble

Today at 1:22 PM
Wicketkeepers play a crucial role behind the wickets, responsible for inflicting stumpings whenever batters dance down the track to score runs. However, Regis Chakabva failed to fulfill his duty on Wednesday with hilariously sloppy glove work saving a Bas de Leede who had already given up.
Netherlands registered their first victory in the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Adelaide, thumping by five wickets. Zimbabwe’s batting disappointed immensely but a sloppy fielding moment amused the spectators even more in the closing stages of the game. The Netherlands hunted down the target easily and the game was becoming monotonous towards the ending stages when a moment in the 18th over sent spectators into splits.
Bas de Leede was facing Sean Williams on the second ball of the over and he decided to seal the win with a big shot. The batter walked down the track to take a swing but completely missed the line of the ball. Regis Chakabva had a simple opportunity to stump the batter out but he made a complete mess of it.
The wicket-keeper suffered a series of fumbles, jumbling the white Kookaburra thrice. Chakabva first failed to grab the ball cleanly and then the ball slipped from his grasp again when he tried to direct it towards the stumps. The Zimbabwean finally collected the ball, as it was rolling away, but even then wasn’t able to disturb the stumps. Bas de Leede was well inside his crease by this point and eventually finished off the game with a boundary while advancing down the track once again.
Twitteratis reacted in all sorts of ways to the triple fumble by Regis Chakabva that saved Bas de Leede’s wicket.
How on earth did he miss that?
November 2, 2022
He had ages
Oh, before the match ended, there was a curious event.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) November 2, 2022
Regis Chakabva had ages of time but couldn't complete the stumping. Bas de Leede had even taken a step or two back to the pavilion!
Is he this bad?
Regis chakabva has to stop playing for zimbabwe, hasn't been convincing behind the wicked nor in front of it— YT:Business Conversations with Tadiwa (@TadiwaMadava) November 2, 2022
Sad
Regis Chakabva. Can't bat, missed crucial stumpings.— Dobie. M (@Dobie_M) November 2, 2022
Yup
Milton shumba and Regis Chakabva are in the team to lead warcries 🤣 they don't go there with the intention to play— TFT ✈ (@TamanikwaFrank) November 2, 2022
He has been
Regis Chakabva has also been poor.— Yashpal Tomar (@Yashpal64601126) November 2, 2022
Fans has his say
Milton Shumba & Regis Chakabva haven’t contributed anything with the bat, I would have loved to see Marumani and Kaia in this team. @ZimCricketv @CricStats36 #T20WorldCup— Tatenda_J (@TatendaJokonya) November 2, 2022
NEDs win
First win for Nederlands in this T20 World Cup. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 2, 2022
lol
The most happiest person in the world right now. 😂#ZIMvNED | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/s7MVyEWN9K— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy007) November 2, 2022
True
It has gone all downhill for Zimbabwe after that great win against Pakistan. From a possible semifinal berth in sight, they are now scraping with Ireland for direct qualification for the 2024 edition.#ZIMvNED— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Regis Chakabva
- Bas De Leede
- Sean Williams
- T 20 World Cup 2022
- Netherlands Cricket Team
- Zimbabwe Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.