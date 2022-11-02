ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Regis Chakabva gifts lifeline to walking-off Bas de Leede with hilarious triple fumble

The wicket-keeper suffered a series of fumbles, jumbling the white Kookaburra thrice. Chakabva first failed to grab the ball cleanly and then the ball slipped from his grasp again when he tried to direct it towards the stumps. The Zimbabwean finally collected the ball, as it was rolling away, but even then wasn’t able to disturb the stumps. Bas de Leede was well inside his crease by this point and eventually finished off the game with a boundary while advancing down the track once again.