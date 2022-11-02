 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Regis Chakabva gifts lifeline to walking-off Bas de Leede with hilarious triple fumble

Bas de Leede scored finishing runs for the Netherlands against Zimbabwe

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:22 PM

Wicketkeepers play a crucial role behind the wickets, responsible for inflicting stumpings whenever batters dance down the track to score runs. However, Regis Chakabva failed to fulfill his duty on Wednesday with hilariously sloppy glove work saving a Bas de Leede who had already given up.

Netherlands registered their first victory in the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Adelaide, thumping by five wickets. Zimbabwe’s batting disappointed immensely but a sloppy fielding moment amused the spectators even more in the closing stages of the game. The Netherlands hunted down the target easily and the game was becoming monotonous towards the ending stages when a moment in the 18th over sent spectators into splits. 

Bas de Leede was facing Sean Williams on the second ball of the over and he decided to seal the win with a big shot. The batter walked down the track to take a swing but completely missed the line of the ball. Regis Chakabva had a simple opportunity to stump the batter out but he made a complete mess of it. 

The wicket-keeper suffered a series of fumbles, jumbling the white Kookaburra thrice. Chakabva first failed to grab the ball cleanly and then the ball slipped from his grasp again when he tried to direct it towards the stumps. The Zimbabwean finally collected the ball, as it was rolling away, but even then wasn’t able to disturb the stumps. Bas de Leede was well inside his crease by this point and eventually finished off the game with a boundary while advancing down the track once again.

Twitteratis reacted in all sorts of ways to the triple fumble by Regis Chakabva that saved Bas de Leede’s wicket. 

