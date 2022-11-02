ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Taskin Ahmed resorts to ‘Ben Stokesing’ Hasan Mahmud for dropping an unbelievable sitter

 user tracker image

Taskin Ahmed was furious at Hasan Mahmud.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:10 PM

Players often get frustrated when they see their teammates making schoolboy errors, of which there have been plenty of incidents in the past. However, there will be only a few which could beat what just happened between Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud after the latter put down Rohit Sharma’s catch.

After Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field first, India got off to a slow start against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Adelaide. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma could only muster 11 runs from the first three overs, although the situation could have been worse had Hasan Mahmud managed to take a simple catch of Rohit.

The incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings when Rohit flicked Taskin Ahmed’s fourth ball towards the backward square leg. The Indian skipper did not get the timing he would have hoped for, resulting in the ball travelling straight down the throat of a well-placed Mahmud. However, the Bangladeshi pacer somehow managed to fluff the grab and in the process, gave Rohit a lifeline.

Upon witnessing what took place, Taskin was furious at Mahmud and immediately broke out into a spicy rant. The quick implored the fielder why he couldn’t even hold on to such an easy catch in his native Bengali language. The Bangladeshi talisman, in a fit of rage, did not hold back and ended up calling him ‘Ben Stokes’ to cap off his outburst, thus attracting a lot of attention on social media.

However, Rohit failed to make full use of the dropped catch and was dismissed by Mahmud in the following over itself.

