ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Taskin Ahmed resorts to ‘Ben Stokesing’ Hasan Mahmud for dropping an unbelievable sitter

Upon witnessing what took place, Taskin was furious at Mahmud and immediately broke out into a spicy rant. The quick implored the fielder why he couldn’t even hold on to such an easy catch in his native Bengali language. The Bangladeshi talisman, in a fit of rage, did not hold back and ended up calling him ‘Ben Stokes’ to cap off his outburst, thus attracting a lot of attention on social media.