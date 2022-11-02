ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli stars in India’s nerve-racking five-run win over Bangladesh

In reply, Bangladesh got off to an excellent start, courtesy of Litton Das’ extraordinary blitz. The Tigers raced to 66/0 from the opening seven overs before the rain came into play and broke the momentum. After the resumption, the revised target for Bangladesh was 151 off 16 overs. The Asian contingent tried as hard as they could, but it eventually ended in disappointment. Coming at No. 6, Nurul Hasan scored an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls but was only enough to take his side to 145, five runs short of the target. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya impressed with the ball, taking two wickets apiece.