ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli stars in India’s nerve-racking five-run win over Bangladesh

Last Wednesday at 6:08 PM
Virat Kohli kept his good form going with an unbeaten 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh to help his side snatch a five-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Riding on the talisman’s knock, India posted 184/6 batting first and then restricted Bangladesh to 145/6 in their rain-marred 16 overs.
India defeated Bangladesh by five runs (via DLS method) at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday in their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring a 32-ball 50 and a 44-ball 64 not out respectively, as they reached 184/6 after Shakib Al Hasan asked them to bat. Suryakumar Yadav played a breezy cameo as well, scoring 30 off 16 balls to guide his side to a commendable total.
In reply, Bangladesh got off to an excellent start, courtesy of Litton Das’ extraordinary blitz. The Tigers raced to 66/0 from the opening seven overs before the rain came into play and broke the momentum. After the resumption, the revised target for Bangladesh was 151 off 16 overs. The Asian contingent tried as hard as they could, but it eventually ended in disappointment. Coming at No. 6, Nurul Hasan scored an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls but was only enough to take his side to 145, five runs short of the target. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya impressed with the ball, taking two wickets apiece.
Following the victory, India regained the top place in Group 2 with three wins from four matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are now third, with two wins from four matches.
God supported India today! No doubt in it.
#INDvsBAN— Lakshay Taneja (@Lakshay_Taneja0) November 2, 2022
That's life!God will give you chance to win just like rain in today's match but you need to grab the opportunity with both hands like India did. pic.twitter.com/6fdhnWyS62
Why?
India not at all deserves to win this.— Rimsha Sajid 🇵🇰 (@rimshaa__) November 2, 2022
India matches are always thrilling.
Wonderful Win for India. Didn't expect this match to go that close.🇮🇳🇮🇳— Ruchir (@kohli4_ever) November 2, 2022
Nagins!
Its celebration time 🥳🇮🇳💃— Divya Singh Rajput 🇮🇳🚩 (@Divya_jaihind) November 2, 2022
India win 💃💃🎊🥳🥳#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/xhetSfkj3e
Warra match it was!
#BREAKING India win rain-hit thriller against Bangladesh at #T20WorldCup #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/TyGRawD8vX— palantir_jp (@palantir_jp) November 2, 2022
Why are you crying?
Yess kohli MOTM 😭♥️— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 2, 2022
King for a reason!
Another man of the match for king kohli 🔥🔥🔥— A (@aryaan__18) November 2, 2022
We too!
I love you arshdeep paji— ⅅ€¥!ℒ ℊᗅℕⅅℍⅈ - Manny (@thedevil2896) November 2, 2022
Lad is going long way!
What a performance by this young man!🔥 Proud of you Arshdeep!🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/llHi6Nvzk7— 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨!👑 (@Aaliya_Zain5) November 2, 2022
overall very good game!
Again a spectacular last over thriller. India wins the match by 5 runs (DLS) and sealed the top spot in group.— Prasad Tayade (@PrasaadTayade) November 2, 2022
KL Rahul - well done with bat and fielding.
Virat Kohli - King
Surya - done his job
Arshdeep - super bowling#T20WorldCup2022
#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/dEfgaYTjkB
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.