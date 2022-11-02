 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli stars in India’s nerve-racking five-run win over Bangladesh

no photo
Virat Kohli scored his third half-century of the tournament against Bangladesh

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Last Wednesday at 6:08 PM

Virat Kohli kept his good form going with an unbeaten 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh to help his side snatch a five-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Riding on the talisman’s knock, India posted 184/6 batting first and then restricted Bangladesh to 145/6 in their rain-marred 16 overs.

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs (via DLS method) at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday in their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring a 32-ball 50 and a 44-ball 64 not out respectively, as they reached 184/6 after Shakib Al Hasan asked them to bat. Suryakumar Yadav played a breezy cameo as well, scoring 30 off 16 balls to guide his side to a commendable total.

In reply, Bangladesh got off to an excellent start, courtesy of Litton Das’ extraordinary blitz. The Tigers raced to 66/0 from the opening seven overs before the rain came into play and broke the momentum. After the resumption, the revised target for Bangladesh was 151 off 16 overs. The Asian contingent tried as hard as they could, but it eventually ended in disappointment. Coming at No. 6, Nurul Hasan scored an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls but was only enough to take his side to 145, five runs short of the target. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya impressed with the ball, taking two wickets apiece.

Following the victory, India regained the top place in Group 2 with three wins from four matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are now third, with two wins from four matches. 

God supported India today! No doubt in it.

Why?

India matches are always thrilling.

Nagins!

Warra match it was!

Why are you crying?

King for a reason!

We too!

Lad is going long way!

overall very good game!

