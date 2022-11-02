 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘plea to the heavens’ for Arshdeep Singh to complete crucial catch

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Rohit Sharma is leading the charge of the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2022

(BCCI)

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘plea to the heavens’ for Arshdeep Singh to complete crucial catch

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Last Wednesday at 5:53 PM

T20 cricket is a game of fine margins and the sides who triumph in the mini-battles end up winning the contests most of the time. Rohit Sharma, aware of the consequences of losing, was seen praying to the gods for Arshdeep Singh to take a catch as Bangladesh looked to take charge in Adelaide.

Chasing a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India, Bangladesh failed to carry the momentum that they had before the rain interruption. The Tigers scored 66/0 from the first seven overs but had collapsed to 101/4 at the end of 12. Yet, they kept themselves in the hunt, requiring 45 off the last four overs.

Keeping the match situation in mind, Rohit Sharma brought Hardik Pandya into the attack. Yasir Ali, Bangladesh’s No. 5, went for a big pull off Hardik’s second ball, only to get the top-edge. Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a sitter during India’s Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, was stationed at backward point. 

Rohit, remembering Arshdeep’s infamous moment, saw the ball was coming down Arshdeep’s throat and immediately began to pray to the Gods. However, the pacer did not make any mistakes this time and cleanly took the catch to further push india further towards victory.

God please save this child!

Literally can feel that!

Arshdeep makes no mistake!

Strange!

Hahahahaha!

Due to Liton Das dismissal!

Was praying to god!

Key things!

Absolute beauty!

Yeah!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down