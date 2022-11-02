ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘plea to the heavens’ for Arshdeep Singh to complete crucial catch

Last Wednesday at 5:53 PM
T20 cricket is a game of fine margins and the sides who triumph in the mini-battles end up winning the contests most of the time. Rohit Sharma, aware of the consequences of losing, was seen praying to the gods for Arshdeep Singh to take a catch as Bangladesh looked to take charge in Adelaide.
Chasing a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India, Bangladesh failed to carry the momentum that they had before the rain interruption. The Tigers scored 66/0 from the first seven overs but had collapsed to 101/4 at the end of 12. Yet, they kept themselves in the hunt, requiring 45 off the last four overs.
Keeping the match situation in mind, Rohit Sharma brought Hardik Pandya into the attack. Yasir Ali, Bangladesh’s No. 5, went for a big pull off Hardik’s second ball, only to get the top-edge. Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a sitter during India’s Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, was stationed at backward point.
Rohit, remembering Arshdeep’s infamous moment, saw the ball was coming down Arshdeep’s throat and immediately began to pray to the Gods. However, the pacer did not make any mistakes this time and cleanly took the catch to further push india further towards victory.
God please save this child!
November 2, 2022
Literally can feel that!
Lmao Rohit was praying when Arshdeep was taking that catch pic.twitter.com/q0fw7cI3Oy— mon (@4sacinom) November 2, 2022
Arshdeep makes no mistake!
Arshdeep after taking the catch.#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/g2OpRgyy8j— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 2, 2022
Strange!
Poetically, Arshdeep takes a catch exactly where it all went wrong in the Asia Cup. What a superstar.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 2, 2022
Hahahahaha!
Rohit Sharma has goti in mouth everytime catch goes to Arshdeep 😅— Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) November 2, 2022
Due to Liton Das dismissal!
Bangladesh panicked due to break offered by Rain ☔ else they were in driving seat!! Arshdeep offered a catch to Hooda and now graceful to accept on Hardik bowl!!#T20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsBAN #RohitSharma #LittonDas pic.twitter.com/LtyslQ6pUr— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) November 2, 2022
Was praying to god!
Arshdeep ke paas catch gayi tab Rohit 😭😭— Shark 🦈 (@Chakalii_) November 2, 2022
Key things!
Hamara Arshdeep catch bhi lera hai aur wicket bhi #IndvsBan #arshdeepsingh— Ravi (@RaviRao97) November 2, 2022
Absolute beauty!
Redemption of arshdeep Singh😭😭😭😭😭😭.... What an exceptional over and a catch at next over #ArshdeepSingh #T20WorldCup #INDvsBAN— Suraj. m_s_d🆒 (@shivsuraj2003MS) November 2, 2022
Yeah!
Sharma dua mang rha tha arshdeep catch pakar lay. 😂😂😂 #INDvPAK— Arslan Chaudhry (@iamArslan10) November 2, 2022
