ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Shakib al Hasan’s outcry over potentially wet outfield in Adelaide after rain halt

Shakib Al Hasan was not happy about on-field umpires' call against India.

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:23 PM

Despite cricket’s strict rules and regulations made by the ICC, players sometimes do not come to agreements with umpires. Shakib Al Hasan joined the infamous list by complaining about ‘potentially wet outfield during Bangladesh’s outing against India after the rain halted their chase for a while.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh got off to an explosive start against India at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Adelaide, racing to 66/0 in seven overs. Litton Das was the aggressor, scoring 59 off 26 balls before the rain arrived to interrupt their momentum. At this point, Bangladesh was 17 runs ahead of the DLS per score, which worried India.

However, their worry did not last long for a while as the rain stopped in Adelaide after some time, and brought the equation down to a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. It left Bangladesh to require 85 more runs off 54 balls, which was supposedly easier to achieve than the beginning of their chase. Yet, Shakib Al Hasan was not too happy after the resumption, potentially believing that the on-field umpires could have stopped a bit more.

Shakib was furious about the decision and went on to have a chat with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus. Rohit Sharma was also there while they were having the conversation, where Shakib was talking about the wet outfield in Adelaide. However, it should not have been their concern, considering the fact that the Men in Blue were supposed to field there, not them. 

