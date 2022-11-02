ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to sniper KL Rahul using wet field to rescue India with stunning run-out

Das’ batting partner Najmul Shanto pushed the ball off Ravichandran Ashwin towards midwicket and called for a quick two. A swift-moving Rahul covered the distance rapidly despite the wet outfield and then produced a moment of genius. The Lucknowite picked up the ball with one hand off the ground and immediately slung it at the bowler’s end in one smooth action, evidently using the entire force of his body. The ball bounced midway to the target and given the moist grass, ended up almost skimming the ground as it travelled and rattled into the base of the stumps, catching Das well short of the crease.