ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to sniper KL Rahul using wet field to rescue India with stunning run-out

Great players are defined by their ability to push back criticism and come up with extraordinary efforts in clutch moments that end up defining games. KL Rahul has certainly made his case to be remembered for long after he took advantage of the conditions to dismiss the dangerous Litton Das.
Despite India’s great batting effort in the first innings that saw them set a commendable target of 185 for Bangladesh, a Litton Das blitzkrieg and subsequent showers at the Adelaide Oval landed India in deep trouble in the second half of the game. When rain interrupted play after seven overs, the Tigers had already raced to 66/0 with Das dealing most of the damage courtesy of a 26-ball 59.
Having already hit seven boundaries and three maximums, the Bangladeshi opener threatened to take the game away from the Men in Blues, especially now that the batters needed just 84 runs from the remaining nine overs. However, it took KL Rahul just two balls to turn the tables and completely change the momentum of the game in India’s favour.
Das’ batting partner Najmul Shanto pushed the ball off Ravichandran Ashwin towards midwicket and called for a quick two. A swift-moving Rahul covered the distance rapidly despite the wet outfield and then produced a moment of genius. The Lucknowite picked up the ball with one hand off the ground and immediately slung it at the bowler’s end in one smooth action, evidently using the entire force of his body. The ball bounced midway to the target and given the moist grass, ended up almost skimming the ground as it travelled and rattled into the base of the stumps, catching Das well short of the crease.
Having had just one stump to aim from an incredibly difficult angle and at a considerable distance, Rahul’s effort instigated a mini-collapse for the Tigers and put India well and truly on top of the game. The Twitterati immediately took to social media to hail the batter’s efforts, some even drawing comparisons to Martin Guptill’s throw to get rid of MS Dhoni in the ICC World Cup 2019 final.
