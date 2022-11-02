ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan displaying prolonged bromance after petty disagreement

Today at 3:23 PM
In the modern era where franchise leagues are dominating worldwide, players often develop friendly relationships which get reflected on the international stage as well. Even so, few interactions have been as wholesome as the Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan shared involving hugs and shared laughter.
On Wednesday at the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli further extended his good form by notching his third fifty of the tournament. Despite playing some glorious shots throughout the innings, the incident which caught perhaps the most attention during his long stay at the crease was something completely unrelated.
In the 16th over of India’s innings, Hasan Mahmud bowled two bouncers over the batters’ heads, forcing the on-field umpire to call a no-ball. However, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was not pleased with the umpire’s call and approached him to have a chat. Kohli, who was on strike before the umpire’s call, saw Shakib coming and tried to explain the ball was well above his head. Shakib though was not interested to have a chat with the Indian talisman and reverted to Kohli’s approach with a polite laugh.
The Indian batter, who had initially suggested to the square leg umpire that it should be called a no-ball with an extended arm, returned the laugh as the two hugged out the small misunderstanding. The interactions created a wholesome atmosphere, which was further enhanced when Shakib told Kohli that he had no problem with him regarding his gesture towards the leg-umpire but was instead questioning the official’s call.
What a moment in cricket!
November 2, 2022
All smiles in the end!
Virat and Shakib arguments about No ball #indvsbang #T20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #KLRahul𓃵 #Rohit #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4pK3XTQHmM— Pankaj kansana ❤️🇮🇳 (@kansana45) November 2, 2022
Easy bruh!
Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli had some chat. pic.twitter.com/LfNDGBqGNR— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2022
Looks funny! Not so clear on it.
Shakib and Virat Banter 😅😂#INDvBAN #ViratKohli𓃵 #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/I28yujUF39— SRK 🎂🍷 (@shivaniiiiiiii_) November 2, 2022
This is second time in tournament!
After playing short pitch delivery Virat Kohli asked the umpire that it's a no ball while Shakib didn't like it and at the end both hugged each other. What a moment of the game, Indian legend & Bangladeshi super star together. #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RaFaATb4pH— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) November 2, 2022
Hahaha! Power of King.😅
This is the second time Virat Kohli has demanded a no ball in this tournament and the umpires have obliged. Shakib isn't happy#INDvsBAN— Farwa Munir (@Fatii_PTI) November 2, 2022
Watched it!
Once again Virat Kohli trying to dictate umpire for No Ball and guess what once again its Murray Erasmus who signaled it— Salman Hassan (@iSalmanHassan) November 2, 2022
Shakib is angry at this..
This is rubbish from Kohli#T20WorldCup #BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/jTrgBtQ55y
Great scenes from the match!
Virat and Shakib. Two hotheads, hugging in the middle of an intense World Cup game. I’ve seen it all. #T20WorldCup— Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) November 2, 2022
Loved it! Hahaha :D
once again virat kohli has asked for a no ball and umpire has given it & shakib reaction was too good 👏🙂#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup— Noor Fatima✨💚🇵🇰 (@fatima_n00r1) November 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.