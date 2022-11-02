ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan displaying prolonged bromance after petty disagreement

In the 16th over of India’s innings, Hasan Mahmud bowled two bouncers over the batters’ heads, forcing the on-field umpire to call a no-ball. However, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was not pleased with the umpire’s call and approached him to have a chat. Kohli, who was on strike before the umpire’s call, saw Shakib coming and tried to explain the ball was well above his head. Shakib though was not interested to have a chat with the Indian talisman and reverted to Kohli’s approach with a polite laugh.